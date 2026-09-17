Causaly is Now Available in Microsoft Copilot

Enterprise scientists and knowledge workers can now access Causaly's scientifically grounded research directly inside of Microsoft 365 Copilot, helping users turn evidence into decision-ready intelligence

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Causaly today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft that brings agentic scientific research directly into Microsoft Copilot. Enterprise life sciences R&D can now access Causaly from within their existing Microsoft 365 workflows, including the Copilot app and Microsoft Teams. Causaly adds the vertical scientific workflow layer to Copilot, orchestrating end-to-end research that surfaces prior science, reasons over biological mechanisms, and synthesizes evidence into cited answers.

The announcement builds on the collaboration Causaly and Microsoft announced at Microsoft Build 2026 in June, which brought Causaly's scientific interpretation together with Microsoft Discovery's enterprise scientific platform for a single workflow to give teams an evidence-grounded decision artifact that scientific committees can review and consider for sign-off.

"In June we announced the deployment of Causaly's Agentic Research on Microsoft Discovery. Today we are extending that collaboration to Microsoft Copilot, the productivity surface where enterprise knowledge workers already do their day-to-day work," said Yiannis Kiachopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Causaly. "This puts governed, provenance-first scientific reasoning inside the same interface used across research, development, medical, and commercial functions in biopharma."

Inside Copilot, Causaly acts as a specialized enterprise agent that orchestrates end-to-end scientific research. Users can invoke Causaly from the agent's menu or by @mentioning Causaly in a Copilot conversation. They can then ask complex biomedical questions and receive answers that surface prior science, reason over biological mechanisms, and synthesize the underlying evidence. Every answer carries traceable references back to peer-reviewed literature, biomedical databases, and Causaly's proprietary knowledge graphs, Bio Graph and Pipeline Graph, so users can inspect the underlying evidence on demand.

"Microsoft Copilot is the productivity surface enterprise customers use every day. Bringing scientific-grade agents like Causaly directly into that surface makes AI more useful for the people who need it most, without asking them to switch between tools," said Chantrelle Neilsen, principal product manager for Microsoft 365 Copilot at Microsoft. "The Causaly integration is a strong example of what specialized enterprise agents look like inside Copilot. Grounded in evidence, accountable to the domain, and available where the work happens."

For biopharma customers, the combined effect is evidence-grounded, scientific reasoning available across the Microsoft surfaces their teams already use. Causaly supports evidence-grounded research workflows across Microsoft Discovery and Microsoft Copilot.

Causaly is available on the Microsoft Marketplace. Learn more at causaly.com/partners/microsoft.

About Causaly

Causaly is the agentic AI platform purpose-built for life sciences research and development. Powered by a high-precision biomedical knowledge graph and the world's scientific literature, Causaly enables specialized AI agents to automate scientific workflows and accelerate drug discovery and development with transparent, evidence-backed insights. Leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations rely on Causaly to unlock scientific insights from external and internal information at unprecedented levels of precision and efficiency. For more information, visit causaly.com.

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