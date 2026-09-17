Aerska Appoints Laura Sepp-Lorenzino to Scientific Advisory Board

Appointment supports Aerska's progression of its antibody-oligo conjugate platform and growing pipeline of RNA therapeutics for CNS disease

Laura brings decades of leadership in developing complex genetic medicines from early discovery through late-stage clinical development

DUBLIN and LONDON, 17 September 2026 -- Aerska, a biotechnology company bringing RNA medicines to the brain through its antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) platform, today announces the appointment of Laura Sepp-Lorenzino to its Scientific Advisory Board, bringing more than 30 years of drug development leadership spanning nucleic acid therapies and gene editing, from early discovery through late-stage clinical development.

Dr. Sepp-Lorenzino's experience overseeing the advancement of complex genetic medicines into and through the clinic will support Aerska as it progresses its antibody-oligo conjugate (AOC) platform and builds out a pipeline of RNA therapeutics for neurological disease.

Laura previously served as Chief Scientific Officer of Intellia Therapeutics, where she played a pivotal role in advancing the company's CRISPR-based pipeline. Prior to Intellia, she led Nucleic Acid Therapies at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and has held leadership roles at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, where she led hepatic infectious disease programs and served as Entrepreneur-in-Residence. Laura currently serves on the board of directors of Taysha Gene Therapies, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical (AskBio), Lexeo Therapeutics and URSA Medicines, and is President Elect of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS). She also serves on the scientific advisory boards of Thermo Fisher Scientific and Inverna Therapeutics.

"Laura has helped guide some of the most impactful genetic medicines from the bench into the clinic," said Stuart Milstein, Chief Platform Officer, Aerska. "Her judgment on translating discovery into clinical strategy will be invaluable as we advance our AOC platform toward the patients who need it most. We are delighted to welcome Laura to our Scientific Advisory Board and her perspective on what it takes to bring a new modality safely and successfully through development is exactly what we need at this stage of growth."

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Scientific Advisory Board member, Aerska, added: "CNS disease represents one of the last great frontiers for genetic medicine, precisely because getting an oligonucleotide or antibody-oligo conjugate past the blood-brain barrier has been so difficult to solve. Aerska's CNS shuttle approach tackles that delivery problem directly, and I'm looking forward to working alongside the team as they move their pipeline through the clinic and toward patients living with neurodegenerative disease."

She began her career at Merck & Co., leading RNAi and oncology drug discovery efforts. She holds a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and earned her M.S. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from New York University.

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About Aerska

Aerska is a biotechnology company pioneering RNA medicines to delay, treat, and prevent diseases of the brain. The company is leveraging advances in receptor-mediated transport across the blood-brain barrier to deliver next-generation RNA therapeutics to the CNS. By silencing the genes that drive disease, Aerska aims to preserve minds, protect memories, and help people live longer, healthier lives. Aerska is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with research operations in London, UK. For more information, visit www.aerska.com.

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