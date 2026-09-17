London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - (IN-VR Limited) IN-VR announces that Italpress, one of Italy's leading national news agencies, has been confirmed as Official Media Partner of the Misurata Energy & Business Summit, taking place on 16-17 November 2026 at the Misurata Free Zone, Libya, as part of the LIBYES! Say Yes to Libya programme.

Through this partnership, Italpress will provide coverage of the summit across its platforms, bringing the event to Italian institutional, financial and business audiences and reinforcing the media bridge between Italy and Libya at a moment of high commercial engagement between the two countries.

The summit is anchored in Misurata's commercial port, the operational heart of Libya's trade economy and one of the country's principal maritime gateways. Combined with the customs and tax framework of the Misurata Free Zone, the port positions the city as a natural entry point for trade, logistics and transshipment between the Mediterranean and African markets. For Italian companies, situated directly across the Mediterranean and long established among Libya's foremost trading partners, this proximity translates into concrete advantages in shipping times, logistics costs and market access.

Over two days, the summit will combine plenary roundtables gathering government institutions, diplomatic missions and international companies; an exhibition area open throughout the event; a dedicated programme of pre-arranged 1:1 business meetings; and press conferences on both days. The format is designed to convert institutional access into commercial outcomes, with a particular focus on companies entering the Libyan market for the first time.

The summit programme revolves around six sectors: Maritime & Port Development, Logistics & shipping, EPCs, Law & regulatory frameworks, Financing & Banking and Tech & AI. Across each of these, the partnership with Italpress will give Italian companies visibility on the opportunities, counterparts and regulatory pathways available through Misurata and the Free Zone.

"We have been working alongside Libya since 2012, bringing tangible investment in the Energy sector; and now that Misurata is emerging as its next Energy Services hub, we are proud to be responsible for communicating this vision and spreading the message that Libya should be your next investment. The Misurata Summit is part of our LibYES! Say 'Yes' to Libya programme, aiming to demystify Libya, bring investment to the country and support the country's ecosystem growth. Misurata is at the heart of this programme, and we are looking forward to supporting its tremendous growth and transformation into an Energy Services Hub to serve not only the country, but the world," Chryssa Tsouraki, Chairwoman of IN-VR, commented.

"For Italpress, serving as media partner of the Misurata Energy & Business Summit means making a concrete contribution to dialogue and mutual understanding across the two shores of the Mediterranean. Through its Med News service, published in Italian, English and Arabic, and through its established collaborations with leading Arab news agencies, including Libya's LANA agency, Italpress has long acted as an information bridge between Europe, Libya and the Arab world. Reporting on an event such as this with rigorous, timely and reliable information is fundamental to us: it means providing institutions, decision-makers, companies and investors in Europe and the Arab countries with the tools needed to understand opportunities, dynamics and prospects for cooperation. Misurata is a strategic place for dialogue and development, and Italpress is proud to accompany its path of growth and international openness," said Gaspare Borsellino, Director of Italpress.

About IN-VR:

IN-VR is a London-based consultancy and investment marketing and promotion firm working with governments and the private sector across the energy, mining and infrastructure spectrums. In Libya, IN-VR, as a long-term partner to the NOC, has served for over a decade as a trusted platform for international engagement and as a facilitator for partnerships between international energy companies and Libyan institutions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314761