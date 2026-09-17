Abcourt Mines Inc.: Abcourt Mines Enhances Capital Structure: Successful Warrant Executions and Core Executive Lock-Up Agreements Secured

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce a major update regarding the optimization of its capital structure. Following the massive conversion of its warrants expiring in September, the Company also confirms the execution of a highly stringent lock-up agreement binding its key executives for the benefit of Glencore AG.

Key Highlights:

Successful Warrant Conversions: Nearly all warrants expiring in September have been exercised, including 100% of those held by Company insiders. The remaining balance of warrants maturing in 2026 now stands at less than 21 million units. The exercise of these warrants added $3,290,485.00 to the treasury in 2026.





Nearly all warrants expiring in September have been exercised, including 100% of those held by Company insiders. The remaining balance of warrants maturing in 2026 now stands at less than 21 million units. The exercise of these warrants added $3,290,485.00 to the treasury in 2026. Immediate Removal of ~32% of Shares from the Public Float: Key executives have frozen 100% of their current controlling shares.





Key executives have frozen 100% of their current controlling shares. Dilution Protection: An automatic lock-up provision is in place for approximately 100 million additional convertible securities held by management in the event of future exercise.





An automatic lock-up provision is in place for approximately 100 million additional convertible securities held by management in the event of future exercise. Strengthened Support for Glencore Debt: This commitment aligns directly with the senior secured debt, which has been increased to US$40,000,000.





A Significant Strategic Alignment Commitment



Following the closing of the US$10,000,000 increase in debenture financing announced on September 2, 2026, Abcourt's directors and senior management team are formalizing their long-term vision and confidence in the success of the flagship Sleeping Giant and Flordin projects.

Key Terms of the Lock-Up Agreement



The agreement executed by key executives (Noureddine Mokaddem, Pascal Hamelin, François Mestrallet, and Alain Lévesque) establishes institutional-grade retention terms while providing standard flexibility mechanisms:

Capital and Future Securities Freeze: Lock-up of approximately 32% of the outstanding share capital. Restrictions apply to all securities currently held or subsequently acquired (including shares resulting from the future exercise of options or warrants), whether held directly or indirectly by the executive or members of their immediate family.





Lock-up of approximately 32% of the outstanding share capital. Restrictions apply to all securities currently held or subsequently acquired (including shares resulting from the future exercise of options or warrants), whether held directly or indirectly by the executive or members of their immediate family. Trading Restrictions (Subject to Consent): Unless prior written consent is obtained from Glencore (which shall not be unreasonably withheld), it is prohibited to sell, transfer, lend, pledge, assign, enter into short sales, or use any derivative, swap, or hedging strategy intended to transfer the economic risk associated with the securities.





Unless prior written consent is obtained from Glencore (which shall not be unreasonably withheld), it is prohibited to sell, transfer, lend, pledge, assign, enter into short sales, or use any derivative, swap, or hedging strategy intended to transfer the economic risk associated with the securities. Specific Permitted Exceptions: Lock-up restrictions do not apply to the following circumstances:



Death of the Executive: The legal transfer of securities to the estate and subsequent dispositions by the estate are fully authorized.



Family and Corporate Planning: Transfers to immediate family members, holding companies, or family trusts controlled by the executive are permitted, provided that the transferee signs an identical lock-up commitment.



Settlement of Tax Obligations: The sale of the minimum number of shares required to fund tax liabilities arising from the exercise of options or warrants is permitted within 30 days of the exercise, subject to providing detailed written notice to Glencore.



Change of Control (Takeover Bid): Securities may be tendered to a bona fide takeover bid or a merger targeting all shareholders (the lock-up is reinstated if the transaction is not completed).





Lock-up restrictions do not apply to the following circumstances: Duration Linked to Debt Repayment: The lock-up remains in effect until the later of:



The 2nd anniversary of the amending agreement with Glencore; 10 days after the full cash repayment of at least 75% of the US$40,000,000 debt principal (including interest). In the event of a financial default under the debenture, the lock-up is automatically extended.





The lock-up remains in effect until the later of: Rigorous Control and Enforcement: Abcourt's official transfer agent has received strict legal instructions to apply restrictive legends (stop-transfer orders) and to reject any unauthorized transactions.





Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abcourt, stated:



"This lock-up agreement and the full exercise of our warrants demonstrate the absolute, long-term commitment of the entire management team to the success of the Sleeping Giant and Flordin projects. By freezing the securities of key individuals until the project's ultimate success, we ensure maximum staff retention and motivation. For our shareholders, this provides a major guarantee of stability: by immediately locking up nearly one-third of our outstanding shares and all of our convertible securities until our financial partnership with Glencore is repaid, we strengthen our capital structure and 100% align our personal interests with value creation at Abcourt Mines."

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it focuses its activities.

For further information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and the documents filed under our profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert President and CEO VP Communication and Corporate Development T: (819) 768-2857 T: (514) 722-2276, poste 456 Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Email: ir@abcourt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements specifying that certain acts, events, or results "could", "should" occur, "will occur", or "will be achieved", or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Abcourt to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Unless required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.