Beyond Oil Ltd: Beyond Oil Receives System-Wide Approval Across Hundreds of U.S. Locations of Renowned American Fast-Food Chain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced an important milestone in its previously disclosed commercial relationship with a renowned American fast-food chain.

Following the initial commercial rollout that commenced earlier this year, the restaurant chain has now approved Beyond Oil for system-wide use across its hundreds of franchise partner locations throughout the United States.

The approval follows successful validation across several restaurant locations in three states, building on the initial rollout with three franchisees earlier this year. The expanded evaluation focused on food quality, oil quality, worker safety and the ease of integrating Beyond Oil into existing restaurant operations.

With the formal evaluation process completed, the restaurant chain plans to support broader adoption across its U.S. franchise system through its internal best practices, standard operating guidelines and operations training teams. As part of the ongoing relationship, Beyond Oil will also be invited to participate in the brand's franchise events and conferences, providing direct engagement with franchise partners across the system.

"These relationships take time to build. You need to earn credibility with the customer, build trust and prove that the product works consistently in their real operating environment," said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. "We have tremendous respect for the way this brand puts food quality at the center of its decision-making and for the care it takes before introducing something new across its system. Reaching system-wide approval is therefore a meaningful milestone for us. It opens the door to broader adoption across the organization and creates the opportunity for Beyond Oil to become part of a new operating standard. We have spent the past year building similar relationships and progressing through these processes with several other restaurant chains, including groups of comparable and larger scale, and we look forward to advancing these relationships toward potential approvals and commercial milestones in the months ahead."

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions. Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the adoption of Beyond Oil across the restaurant chain's franchise system; the brand's plans to support adoption through best practices, training, and franchise events; the potential for Beyond Oil to become part of a new operating standard; and management's expectations regarding progress, pipeline development, and potential future approvals with other restaurant chains. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including that system-wide approval authorizes but does not guarantee adoption or minimum order volumes by individual franchise partners; the timing, pace, and extent of franchisee onboarding across locations; customer retention and re-order rates; operational and supply-chain logistics; and that ongoing discussions and evaluations with other restaurant chains may not lead to commercial agreements or system-wide approvals.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

BOIL@arxhq.com