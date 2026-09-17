Medartis Holding AG: Medartis Group acquires M.A.R.C. Institute to establish its first surgical education center in the US

The center in Doral, Florida, becomes the Group's first permanent training facility outside Europe and, with 36 surgical stations, its largest

The center will be managed independently by the current leadership team in partnership with the International Bone Research Association (IBRA)

The Institute will remain accessible to external participants like universities, medical societies, healthcare professionals and medical device companies

Together with leading universities, the M.A.R.C. Institute is also active in Brazil

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medartis Group today announced the acquisition of the M.A.R.C. Institute in Doral, Florida, one of the largest surgical training and bioskills research facilities in the world. The institute will retain its name and continue to operate under its existing leadership.

Founded in 2008 by surgeons, the M.A.R.C. Institute operates 36 fully equipped surgical stations and can host up to 140 participants at one time. It supports training and research in orthopedics and other medical specialties, spanning R&D and student education. The new ownership gives the center a long-term foundation. Its programmes and day-to-day operations will continue under the leadership of general manager Heloise Peixoto.

The Institute is situated in the immediate vicinity of Miami International Airport and offers hands-on training on anatomical specimens, providing surgeons with conditions close to those of the operating room. The Medartis Group intends to invest in modernizing the center, while keeping the center open throughout the renovation phase.

Its training content, research direction and academic standards continue to be shaped by the surgeon community it serves. Universities, medical societies, healthcare professionals, device manufacturers and other third parties can continue to book the facility for their own training and research programs, and existing bookings will be honored.

Together with leading universities, the M.A.R.C. Institute is also active in Brazil, with sites in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba. These sites allow training and education activities to be delivered on a more decentralized basis, in a region in which the Medartis Group already has a direct presence with the brands Medartis und NeoOrtho.

"The US is a priority market for us and our fastest-growing region. Having our own training center there is a logical next step as we continue to invest in our two strategic pillars: innovation and education. Surgical training has been central to the way we work since Medartis was founded, and surgeons tend to adopt a system once they have worked with it themselves. With the M.A.R.C. Institute, we now have our own training center in the US, offering hands-on training with experienced faculty closer to surgeons across the Americas," said Matthias Schupp, CEO of Medartis.

"We are pleased to join the Medartis Group network, which brings deep experience in surgical education. Through this acquisition, the M.A.R.C. Institute's mission continues. Supported by planned investment in our infrastructure that will expand the range of courses the center can offer," said Al Weinstein, co-founder and former CEO of the M.A.R.C. Institute.

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About the M.A.R.C. Institute

The Miami Anatomical Research Center (M.A.R.C. Institute), based in Doral, Florida, is a surgical training and bioskills research facility founded in 2008. 15-minutes away from the Miami International Airport, the center is within easy reach of participants travelling from North and South America. Its wet lab is built for hands-on training under realistic operating conditions using fresh-frozen specimens, with 36 fully equipped stations for up to 140 participants, scalable to smaller groups. CT scan capabilities as well as fracture simulation capabilities make the training experience even more realistic. Training and research activities cover orthopaedics and other medical specialties, and serve universities, medical societies, industry partners and individual surgeons. Further information: https://marc.institute.

About the Medartis Group

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Medartis Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures and joint replacement for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. The Group has manufacturing sites in Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, France and Belgium. Medartis employs approx. 1,400 individuals across 13 countries, with products offered in over 60 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.

SOURCE Medartis Holding AG