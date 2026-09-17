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PR Newswire
17.09.2026 14:00 Uhr
52 Leser
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Copper Intelligence Inc.: Copper Mineralisation Confirmed at SAMPWE PROJECT as Surface Exploration Programme Commences

LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the recent announced contribution of the asset, Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTC:CUAI) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Sampwe Copper Project, located approximately 255 kilometres north of Lubumbashi atop the Kundelungu Mountain Range in the Haut-Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Company's current exploration efforts are focused on the Sonta Sandstone, a sedimentary unit within the Kundelungu Formation that is known to host copper mineralisation within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recent reconnaissance work, including grab sampling and channel sampling of exposed mineralised sandstone outcrops, has returned encouraging copper grades and supports the Company's belief that the prospective Sonta Sandstone horizon extends beneath much of the plateau.

Significant Channel and Grab Sample Results

The most significant result obtained to date comes from a channel sample across an exposed mineralised zone, which returned:

3.9% Copper (Cu) over 3.2 metres (across the whole mineralised section including internal waste)

The channel sample incorporated both mineralised sandstone and internal waste material, providing a broad indication of copper tenor across the exposed interval.

In addition, several grab samples collected from mineralised outcrops returned copper grades of:

  • 10.1% Cu
  • 4.1% Cu
  • 4.0% Cu

While highly encouraging, the grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralisation present across the project area. Their significance lies in confirming the presence of high-grade copper mineralisation within the Sonta Sandstone.

Large-Scale Plateau Target Emerging

Field observations indicate that the Sonta Sandstone horizon appears to be relatively shallow beneath the plateau surface, with the target unit interpreted to occur at approximately 10 metres depth over substantial areas.

Copper Intelligence believes this geological setting presents a significant exploration opportunity, with the potential for broad areas of mineralised sandstone concealed beneath thin surface cover.

Current geological interpretations suggest that copper mineralisation has been introduced and concentrated through a series of cross-cutting structures that intersect the sandstone horizon. These structural corridors are considered key controls on mineralisation and have formed the basis for selecting priority exploration areas.

To continue reading click here.

Contact
Maxine Gordon [email protected]

SOURCE Copper Intelligence Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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