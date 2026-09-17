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OH

WKN: A42KL5 | ISIN: KYG6S38M1318 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.09.26 | 21:37
2,360 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
OHMYHOME LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OHMYHOME LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 14:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ohmyhome Ltd: Ohmyhome Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH, "Ohmyhome" or "the Company"), a data and technology-driven digital marketing company delivering multi-channel marketing and content solutions for advertisers, today announced that it received a formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company's Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.000005 each (the "Ordinary Shares") to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's Ordinary Shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days from August 31, 2026 through September 14, 2026. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this bid price deficiency matter is now closed.

About Ohmyhome
Ohmyhome Limited (Nasdaq: OMH) is a data and technology-driven digital marketing company delivering multi-channel marketing and content solutions for advertisers. The Company provides digital marketing strategy, content creation, campaign execution, and performance monitoring services designed to help clients strengthen their online presence and engage target audiences across digital channels.

For more information, visit: www.omsw.net

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

SOURCE Ohmyhome Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.