Nextoria advises ESDS on its acquisition by Spaggiari

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextoria today announced that it served as exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to E-Schooling Dream Shaper (ESDS), an education software group active across Iberia and Latin America, in its acquisition by Spaggiari, the Italian digital education platform backed by Ambienta. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, ESDS supports educational institutions with the digital management of academic and administrative processes, including data management, analytics, and student and parent engagement. The group operates two management information system platforms, eSchooling and iScholar, alongside DreamShaper, a project-based learning solution. Together, they serve more than 3,000 schools and universities and 1.5 million students. ESDS's founders and management team are reinvesting and will remain involved in the business.

For Spaggiari, the transaction is its fourth add-on under Ambienta's ownership and its first acquisition outside Italy, broadening the platform's reach into Iberia, Brazil, and other Latin American markets.

Nextoria managed the process on behalf of ESDS. The mandate involved multiple shareholders and stakeholders across several countries and required coordination across jurisdictions in Iberia, Latin America, and Italy through to completion.

Joao Borges, Co-founder and Co-CEO at ESDS: "This transaction marks a very important step for ESDS and a new cycle of sustainable and strategic growth in Europe and Latin America, now together with Spaggiari. Nextoria was the right partner to advise us along the way and played a crucial role in assuring the best outcome for all the stakeholders in the process."

Nedko Kolev, Founding Partner at Nextoria: "We are proud to have served as the exclusive M&A advisor to ESDS on this transaction. It was a complex cross-border process, and we are delighted to have supported a deal between two businesses with a strong strategic fit. We believe Spaggiari is an excellent partner to back ESDS in the next stage of its international growth."

Nicola De Cesare, CEO at Spaggiari: "ESDS is a strong strategic fit for Spaggiari: DreamShaper adds an innovative project-based learning point solution to our software suite, while eSchooling and iScholar bring high-quality management information systems tailored to the Iberia and LATAM markets."

About Nextoria

Nextoria is a global M&A advisory firm headquartered in London, with teams across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The firm runs sale and acquisition processes end to end, using proprietary technology and first-party intelligence to maximise buyer coverage, while its advisors bring deep sector expertise alongside first-hand experience building, scaling, and exiting companies.

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