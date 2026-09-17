Bangladesh has established a $123 million fund to finance rooftop solar and other renewable energy projects as the government seeks to address persistent power shortages. The Finance Division announced the fund on Wednesday. The money has been reallocated from the development budget for the current fiscal year. The Power Division is also seeking financing from development partners, including the Asian Development Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the World Bank. The government aims to deploy 4 GW of rooftop solar capacity before next summer. The new fund will provide concessional ...

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