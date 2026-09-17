South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) said this week that the country has issued a new agrivoltaics law, set to take effect Dec. 17, following the bill's passage through the National Assembly in May. The law creates the country's first dedicated legal framework for combining solar generation with continued agricultural production. MAFRA is responsible for implementing the act. The enacted statute sets a maximum project period of up to 30 years, which is an increase from the 23-year framework reported when the bill passed the National Assembly. The precise duration ...

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