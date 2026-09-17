Mary Kay China Redefines Beauty as a Shared Experience With New Global Brand Platform - Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared

Introducing Mary Kay to a new generation through a movement that champions connection, community, and the belief that beauty flourishes when shared.

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

SHANGHAI, CN AND NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Mary Kay

As beauty continues to connect and inspire women across generations, Mary Kay China announces Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, bringing the iconic beauty and entrepreneurship company's largest-ever global brand campaign to China.



Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared brings to life the meaningful and enduring relationships built around beauty moments that matter. (Image Credit: Mary Kay China)

The campaign invites a new generation of consumers to discover Mary Kay by celebrating a timeless truth at the heart of the brand: beauty becomes more meaningful when it is shared, bridging the love for Mary Kay across generations.

At a time when beauty routines are increasingly experienced through screens, algorithms, and individual performance, Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared champions something different: connection over comparison, encouragement over judgment, and community over competition.

For many women in China, beauty has long been a shared language, passed from one generation to the next through trusted advice, personal rituals, and moments of connection. Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared brings this legacy to life by celebrating the meaningful and enduring relationships built around beauty moments that matter, in a modern and compelling expression. The campaign conveys the powerful idea that the true meaning of Beauty reaches beyond products, elevating beauty as a shared experience revealing the transformative power of mutual companionship, community and solidarity among women.

"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is a reflection of who we are and what we have always stood for: women supporting women," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. "As we enter our next era of growth, we are celebrating and empowering every Mary Kay woman - from our Independent Beauty Consultants to customers. Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is more than a campaign; it is a movement."



Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared champions connection over comparison, encouragement over judgment, and community over competition. (Image Credit: Mary Kay China)

"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared Campaign Launch Amplification:

Mary Kay China will leverage a diverse array of integrated online-offline local initiatives to foster co-created content together with Beauty Consultants, media, influencers and consumers. The Beauty is More Beautiful Shared activations will feature tailor-made localized unmissable experiences for China:

September 13, 2026: In celebration of the company's 63 rd anniversary, the Mary Kay Pink Car Market has debuted at Bund Finance Center (BFC) in Shanghai. The inspiring beauty scenes from the campaign hero film step off the screen into reality: sixteen pink-themed vehicles formed the city's one-of-a-kind, limited-edition extended vanity station, delivering eight themed immersive brand experiences for the public to tangibly feel the beauty of sharing. Visitors enjoyed Mary Kay's exclusive beauty classes across various themes: including a one-minute essential oil relaxation spa to refresh from work fatigue, wellness pairing experiences for inner and outer nourishment, sampling of the new TimeWise 3D Foundation, and lip color matching to find the most flattering shades for four-season complexion types. Guests immersed themselves in this unique "pink ocean" for beauty experiences, while interactive activities on-site further boosted engagement.

In celebration of the company's 63 anniversary, the Mary Kay Pink Car Market has debuted at Bund Finance Center (BFC) in Shanghai. The inspiring beauty scenes from the campaign hero film step off the screen into reality: sixteen pink-themed vehicles formed the city's one-of-a-kind, limited-edition extended vanity station, delivering eight themed immersive brand experiences for the public to tangibly feel the beauty of sharing. Visitors enjoyed Mary Kay's exclusive beauty classes across various themes: including a one-minute essential oil relaxation spa to refresh from work fatigue, wellness pairing experiences for inner and outer nourishment, sampling of the new TimeWise 3D Foundation, and lip color matching to find the most flattering shades for four-season complexion types. Guests immersed themselves in this unique "pink ocean" for beauty experiences, while interactive activities on-site further boosted engagement. September to October 2026: Mary Kay will roll out pop-up café experiences across ten cities nationwide to meet consumers where they are. This campaign centers on the concept: spend the time for a cup of coffee and let every woman discover her perfect formula. Partnering with famous internet cafes across 10 cities, the Mary Kay Coffee brand will launch a new round of trendy pop-up spaces. Within these spaces, visitors can not only try exclusive Mary Kay Coffee but also test Mary Kay's new TimeWise 3D Foundation to find their ideal shade. There are also plenty of delightful surprises, including beauty merchandise and custom photo spots.

Mary Kay will roll out pop-up café experiences across ten cities nationwide to meet consumers where they are. This campaign centers on the concept: spend the time for a cup of coffee and let every woman discover her perfect formula. Partnering with famous internet cafes across 10 cities, the Mary Kay Coffee brand will launch a new round of trendy pop-up spaces. Within these spaces, visitors can not only try exclusive Mary Kay Coffee but also test Mary Kay's new TimeWise 3D Foundation to find their ideal shade. There are also plenty of delightful surprises, including beauty merchandise and custom photo spots. October 16 - 18, 2026: High-profile landmark placements will be showcased in core business districts, and spectacular illuminations will grace the iconic giant screens along the Huangpu River in Shanghai. Mary Kay's brand commercial will make its debut on the 6,000-square meter Citi giant screen on October 16th. From October 17th to 18th, the 30-second clip will run on rotation from 19:00 to 23:00, airing once every four minutes.

These initiatives will collectively deliver engaging, surprise-filled experiences that invite widespread public interaction with the brand campaign.

Discover Mary Kay's Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared Campaign:

Watch the Campaign Film here .

. Experience the Campaign Creatives here.



In celebration of the company's 63rd anniversary, the Mary Kay Pink Car Market has debuted at Bund Finance Center (BFC) in Shanghai. (Image Credit: Mary Kay China)

Mark Chen, General Manager of Mary Kay China and Hong Kong, commented: "Sharing and connection are strengths embedded in Mary Kay's DNA. As the global Beauty is More Beautiful Shared campaign arrives in China, we seek to move beyond a single-sided definition of beauty and interpret beauty as rooted in mutual companionship, encouragement and shared success. By bridging online and offline touchpoints, we not only build a platform for new-generation consumers to experience beauty but also empower thousands of Independent Beauty Consultants to become narrators of the brand story."



Guests to the Mary Kay Pink Car Market immersed themselves in the unique "pink ocean" for treats and beauty experiences. (Image Credit: Mary Kay China)

Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is rolling out globally through integrated marketing, social media, influencer partnerships, earned media, experiential activations, and market-specific consumer engagement efforts. Because while beauty may begin with a product, Mary Kay believes its greatest impact happens when confidence, encouragement, and opportunity are shared.



In 2026, Mary Kay celebrates its 31st anniversary in China. (Image Credit: Mary Kay China)

Did You Know:

In 2026, Mary Kay celebrates its 31 st anniversary in China.

Mary Kay ranked #8 out of 5,500 brands on Forbes's 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact 1 moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company on the list.

out of 5,500 brands moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company on the list. Mary Kay is the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World 2 four years in a row (2023-2026).

four years in a row (2023-2026). Mary Kay ranked #2 on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service list moving up from #93 in 2025 3 . Mary Kay is the only Beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct-selling company in the Top 50.

Mary Kay is the only Beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct-selling company in the Top 50. Today, Mary Kay operates in 40 markets worldwide, connecting millions of people through beauty, community, and entrepreneurship.

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About Mary Kay

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at ???Mary Kay|???? ???? Find us on Weibo, Xiaohongshu, and Toutiao.

Alan Schwarz (March 17, 2026). Forbes - Best Brands For Social Impact 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-brands-social-impact/ "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2025 Data" Alan Schwarz (October 14, 2025). Forbes - Best Customer Service 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-customer-service/



"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is a reflection of who we are and what we have always stood for: women supporting women." - Ryan Rogers, CEO of Mary Kay (Image Credit: Mary Kay China)

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SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-china-redefines-beauty-as-a-shared-experience-with-new-1222896