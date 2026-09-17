AMRA is the only European company in the Diagnostics segment to receive the highest designation, recognizing its work in MRI-based muscle and fat analysis.

The 2026 result builds on AMRA's inclusion in the inaugural ranking in 2025, when the company received a "Very High" designation. Its advancement to the top category reflects continued progress in scientific excellence and technological innovation, as well as the expanding application of MRI-based biomarkers across research, drug development, and clinical care.

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"Being recognized by TIME and Statista for the second consecutive year and receiving the highest 'Outstanding' designation is a meaningful recognition of AMRA's continued progress," said Olof Dahlqvist Leinhard, CEO of AMRA Medical. "It reflects the dedication of our team and the strong scientific foundation behind our work. Our mission is to advance the understanding of health and disease through MRI-based biomarkers, and we are proud to see that work recognized on a global stage."

At AMRA, our work is centered on looking beyond conventional body composition measures to uncover Insights Within the human body. Through standardized MRI-based biomarkers and deep scientific expertise, we help researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare professionals gain a more detailed understanding of fat distribution and muscle composition across metabolic and neuromuscular health.

"Recognition from TIME and Statista reinforces the growing global relevance of AMRA's work," said Leanna Kellerman, Chief Globalization Officer at AMRA Medical. "As healthcare and life sciences increasingly look for more precise, data-driven ways to understand health and disease, we see significant opportunities to bring the insights enabled by AMRA's MRI-based biomarkers to more organizations and markets around the world. This recognition strengthens our ambition to expand AMRA's global reach and impact."

Being selected in both editions of the World's Top HealthTech Companies list reinforces our commitment to pushing body composition science forward and continuing to deliver meaningful insights for our partners around the world.

The full ranking, and more information about the selection process, is available to view on TIME.com

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About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a global leader in health informatics, pioneering the field of fat and muscle analysis with proprietary, MRI-based technologies. Our gold-standard platform delivers highly precise and standardized biomarkers, providing an advanced understanding of metabolic and musculoskeletal health that surpasses conventional measures of muscle and fat. These insights play a critical role in optimizing clinical trial design, improving endpoint selection, and supporting data-driven decision-making in both research and clinical practice.

Built on rigorous science and driven by continuous innovation, AMRA's solutions are designed to meet the complex demands of modern healthcare and pharmaceutical development. Through standardized, cloud-based workflows and strategic collaboration, we enable partners to access actionable data with clarity and confidence-accelerating progress from early-stage discovery to impactful clinical outcomes.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Melinda Perjons, Communication Strategist

melinda.perjons@amramedical.com