Panax and RSM Collaborate to Advance AI-Powered Treasury Managed Services

Combining AI-native treasury technology and advisory expertise to improve cash visibility, forecasting and liquidity management.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Panax, a leader in AI-native cash and treasury management, and RSM US LLP ("RSM"), the leading provider of consulting, tax and assurance services for the middle market, today announced a collaboration to help organizations improve liquidity visibility, cash forecasting and treasury operations. As part of RSM's treasury transformation offerings, the collaboration combines Panax's AI-native platform with RSM's treasury advisory expertise to help organizations build more scalable and data-driven treasury functions.

Panax's AI-native platform helps organizations move away from manual treasury processes toward a more intelligent and scalable operating model. Designed for lean finance teams, the platform connects banking and financial data to support real-time cash visibility, forecasting and treasury execution, helping organizations optimize liquidity and improve financial decision-making.

"Finance leaders are under increasing pressure to deliver both control and agility," said Niv Yaar, co-founder and CBO of Panax. "By working together with RSM, we're enabling organizations to reimagine treasury, moving away from manual processes and legacy tools into a world of proactive, automated and increasingly intelligent finance operations. Together, we empower companies to forecast with confidence, automate complex treasury workflows and deploy their capital more effectively."

"Treasury leaders are being asked to improve liquidity management, forecasting accuracy and strategic decision-making while operating with lean teams and increasing complexity," said Valerio Trinchi, treasury practice leader at RSM. "Through our collaboration with Panax, we can help organizations modernize treasury operations in a way that combines technology enablement with the governance, processes and operating model changes required to create sustainable value."

The collaboration supports organizations at different stages of treasury transformation, from improving cash visibility and forecasting processes to developing more scalable operating models that support growth and complexity.

About Panax

Panax is an AI-native treasury and cash operations platform that helps finance teams automate and optimize liquidity management, cash forecasting, reconciliation and treasury workflows. Connected directly across banks and ERPs, Panax transforms fragmented financial data into intelligent execution and proactive financial decision-making. Panax is trusted by leading finance teams of more than 100 customers globally, including many PE-backed and publicly traded companies, and has rapidly expanded across the U.S. and Europe as organizations modernize their finance infrastructure with AI.

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SOURCE: Panax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/panax-and-rsm-collaborate-to-advance-ai-powered-treasury-managed-ser-1221638