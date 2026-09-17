Profit.co Earns Broad Recognition Across G2 Fall 2026 Reports, Reinforcing Its Strategy Execution Leadership

Recognition across Strategic Planning & Execution, Objectives & Key Results (OKR), Strategic Portfolio Management, Task Management, Performance Management, and Employee Engagement reflects growing customer trust in Profit.co's unified approach to turning strategy into measurable results.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Profit.co, an AI-native Strategy Execution Platform, today announced its recognition across multiple categories in the G2 Fall 2026 Reports, earning recognition across Strategic Planning & Execution, Objectives & Key Results (OKR), Strategic Portfolio Management, Task Management, Performance Management, and Employee Engagement.

The breadth of recognition reflects Profit.co's continued focus on helping organizations connect strategy to execution across the entire organization, right from setting strategic priorities and aligning teams to managing projects, tracking performance, and driving measurable outcomes.

Among the Fall 2026 recognitions, Profit.co was recognized across multiple categories and segments, including Strategic Planning & Execution, Objectives & Key Results (OKR), Strategic Portfolio Management, Task Management, Performance Management, and Employee Engagement.

Profit.co also earned customer-focused recognition for areas including Easiest Admin, Easiest Setup, Best Support, Most Likely to Recommend, and Best Meets Requirements, highlighting the importance of usability and customer experience alongside platform capabilities.

Organizations today are under pressure to execute faster while keeping teams aligned to what matters most. Yet strategy, projects, and employee performance often remain managed across disconnected systems.

Profit.co brings these critical elements together on a single AI-native platform, enabling organizations to connect strategy, projects, performance, and people within a single execution environment.

"With organizations facing increasing pressure to turn strategic priorities into measurable outcomes, having a platform that connects planning with execution has never been more important," said Bastin Gerald, CEO at Profit.co. "Our recognition across G2 categories reflects what we believe matters most to our customers: a platform that is powerful enough to support complex execution, simple enough to adopt, and flexible enough to grow with their organization."

About Profit.co

Profit.co is an AI-powered strategy execution platform founded in Silicon Valley and headquartered in Texas, serving customers across 70 countries, from agile startups to over 50 Fortune 500 companies. Built on the Plan-Process-People framework, it integrates OKR Software , Balanced Scorecards , Project Portfolio Management , Employee Recognition , and Continuous Performance Management into a single unified platform. Consistently recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle reports, Capterra, and as a G2 Leader, Profit.co is backed by expert coaching, strategic consulting, and 24/7 live support.

Contact Information:

Nisha Joseph

nisha@profit.co

+1 510 386 8244

SOURCE: Profit.co

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/profit.co-earns-broad-recognition-across-g2-fall-2026-reports-rei-1221784