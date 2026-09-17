CONQUERing Makes Its New York Fashion Week Debut with VERVE

Designer siblings Jake and Via Nelson close the eight-look runway presentation as Parker York Smith previews his upcoming second CONQUERing collaboration.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / CONQUERing, the award-winning jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs, presented VERVE at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13, bringing eight fully styled looks and one transformative jewelry system to the runway.

Brother-and-sister designers Jake and Via Nelson closed the show, walking together in looks they helped create. The moment was a landmark for the Cincinnati-based brand, which has now presented its fashion-meets-function approach at major fashion events in Milan, Paris and New York.

"Closing the show with Via was surreal," said Jake Nelson, CONQUERing Co-Creator and Head of Product Design. "We spent so much time developing these pieces and exploring everything the interchangeable system could become. Walking the runway together and seeing that work come to life was a moment I will never forget."

Created around the idea of "modularity in motion," VERVE drew inspiration from the enduring versatility of the little black dress. Each look began with a black foundation, allowing CONQUERing's interchangeable jewelry to become the defining expression - changing, layering and transforming throughout the show.

"New York has an energy that makes you want to be bolder," said Via Nelson, a designer at CONQUERing. "Seeing VERVE move from sketches and styling sessions to the runway was incredibly rewarding. Closing the show with Jake made it even more meaningful because the collection reflects both our individual perspectives and what we create together."

The presentation also offered a preview of the second CONQUERing x Parker York Smith Collection, scheduled to launch in October. Los Angeles-based content creator and men's style expert Parker York Smith styled two of the show's eight looks and walked the runway in both, each featuring designs from the upcoming collection.

For Founder and CEO Tammy Nelson, watching her children close the show as designers added a deeply personal dimension to CONQUERing's New York Fashion Week milestone.

"As a founder, seeing CONQUERing on the New York runway was extraordinary. As a mother, watching Jake and Via close the show in looks they helped create was unforgettable," said Nelson. "VERVE gave each of them the opportunity to bring their distinct creative voice to the runway, and I couldn't be prouder."

The presentation marked CONQUERing's third appearance at a major international fashion event, following Milan Jewelry Week and its 2025 Paris Fashion Week debut. With VERVE, the brand continued its mission to redefine what jewelry can do by bringing personal style, self-expression and discreet fidget-friendly function together in one modular system.

VERVE captured the unmistakable spirit of New York City - movement, individuality and constant reinvention. Across eight distinct looks, the show demonstrated how jewelry can do more than complete an outfit. It can shape its identity.

Additional details about the second CONQUERing x Parker York Smith Collection will be announced ahead of its October release.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that merge fashion and function - serving as both stylish accessories and discreet wellness tools. With more than 175,000 customers across 65 countries, the brand has built a deeply loyal global community drawn to empowerment, self-expression and connection.

As the first fidget jewelry brand to appear on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, CONQUERing continues to push boundaries in fashion innovation. The company has been recognized by Inc. Magazine five times for rapid growth and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week and Fast Company for innovative design.

Learn more at myconquering.com .

Media Inquiries

Hallie Montague

Head of Brand & Partnerships

513-216-5222

Hallie@myCONQUERing.com

SOURCE: CONQUERing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/conquering-makes-its-new-york-fashion-week-debut-with-verve-1221911