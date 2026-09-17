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ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Magnus Financial Group LLC: Magnus Financial Group Announces the Addition of Scott Gegerson As Director

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Scott Gegerson has joined the firm as a Director and a wealth management advisor.

Prior to joining Magnus, Scott was President and owner of Truvium Wealth Management, where he worked with individuals, families, and business owners on comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, and wealth preservation strategies. Scott has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional certification.

Scott began his career with Northwestern Mutual in New York City after graduating from Villanova University in 2001. Following the September 11 attacks, Scott joined the United States Marine Corps and served as an officer before returning to the financial services industry. Throughout his career, Scott has focused on helping individuals and families navigate complex financial decisions, with an emphasis on wealth accumulation, preservation, and distribution.

"We are thrilled that Scott has joined Magnus as a wealth management advisor. I previously had the pleasure of working with Scott many years ago when we both were at Northwestern Mutual, and I look forward to working with him here at Magnus Financial. Scott is very talented and dedicated, and we are excited to have him join us at Magnus," stated Michael Schwartz, CFP, AEP, ChFC, CEO of Magnus.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that support a variety of departments, including investment and insurance operations, research and trading, and compliance.

For more information on Magnus Financial Group and our services, visit our website at https://magnusfinancial.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachita Sharma of Blue Ocean Global Technology at 623-283-6176

SOURCE: Magnus Financial Group LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/magnus-financial-group-announces-the-addition-of-scott-gegerson-as-d-1221914

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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