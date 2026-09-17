ABO Capital Launches Africa 7, a Seven-Marathon Campaign Across Seven African Countries in Seven Days

Olympian Roberto Mandje will run all seven marathons to showcase Africa's momentum toward innovation and economic progress

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / ABO Capital , an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, today announced Africa 7 (A7): Run Your Purpose , a continent-wide initiative to highlight Africa's emerging economies by showcasing seven unique countries through seven marathons in seven days. The event symbolizes endurance, resilience and progress.

Roberto Mandje - Olympian, running coach and global marathon advisor - will serve as the race ambassador, running all seven marathons in Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Namibia, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe and South Africa. By running a marathon in each distinct country, A7 aims to spotlight the unique strengths and investment opportunities in each region including education, healthcare, natural resources, innovation, tourism, energy and entrepreneurship. Meant to uplift entire communities, A7 will also host local events in select countries, to engage businesses, educators and students.

Marathon Schedule:

Monday, October 5: Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Tuesday, October 6: São Tomé, São Tomé and Príncipe

Wednesday, October 7: Cape Town, South Africa

Thursday, October 8: Windhoek, Namibia

Friday, October 9: Kumawu, Ghana

Saturday, October 10: Kigali, Rwanda

Sunday, October 11: Luanda, Angola

Partners:

A7 is made possible through a coalition of mission-aligned partners across the continent and beyond:

In Angola, A7 is proud to have the Ministry of Tourism with "Visit Angola - The Rhythm of Life" as A7's official Destination Partner. Angola is a country of extraordinary landscapes, rich culture and authentic experiences, and Africa 7: Run Your Purpose, in partnership with Visit Angola, offers a unique way to bring that story to a global audience.

In Angola, Refriango, one of Angola's leading beverage companies, will support the event through its Pura water brand, providing hydration for runners and participants throughout the race.

In Ghana, A7 is partnering with New York University's Center For Technology, Economics and Development (CTED) and the Akyerema Foundation, led by Professor Yaw Nyarko, where the event will engage students and teachers at Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (TKSHS) in a dedicated on-campus event that underscores the project's focus on education, creativity, and opportunity.

In Namibia, collaboration with Windhoek City Runners Club (WCRC), the largest running club in Namibia, and the Break Free youth campus will bring together runners and young people for both virtual and in-person programming around health and resilience.

Zandre Campos , Chairman and CEO of ABO Capital:

"Our goal with A7 is to highlight Africa's progress in motion. Africa is at the forefront of the world's next great economic transformation. We launched this initiative to spotlight the significant growth across sectors like education, technology, agriculture, energy and tourism, and the unique countries spearheading entrepreneurship and economic opportunity. The future of global innovation will be shaped here, and forward-thinking investors have a chance to be a part of it."

Roberto Mandje , Olympian and global marathon advisor:

"I am proud to support A7 and lead the running initiative. As someone who grew up all over Africa, it has been a lifelong dream of mine to celebrate the progress and upward trajectory of the continent. Running in each of these unique countries is a powerful way to bring global attention to the incredible opportunities each region has to offer."

Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel , Minister of Tourism of Angola:

"From the energy of Luanda to its coastline, wildlife and diverse cultural heritage, Angola has much to discover. We look forward to welcoming participants and showing runners, visitors and audiences around the world why Angola deserves to be on their travel map."

Professor Yaw Nyarko , Economist from NYU and Director of NYU Africa House/CTED: "What an enriching way to engage the local communities in a continent-wide event that extends so much farther than sport. Bringing these marathons to each country and securing the support of local businesses, educators and students serves to inspire young people through collaboration, mentorship and social impact. We are excited to welcome A7 to Kumawu, Ghana."

To learn more about A7 or donate, visit a7runyourpurpose.com/donate .

Follow along the journey on our social channels:

A7

Instagram: @Africa7runyourpurpose

X: @Africa7RYP

ABO Capital

LinkedIn: @ABO Capital

X: @_abocapital

Roberto Mandje

Instagram: @robertomandje

X: @robertomandje

About ABO Capital

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Led by global entrepreneur Zandre Campos, ABO Capital invests in companies that create value and promote economic development throughout Africa. With a focus on education and technology, ABO Capital also operates in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, distribution and real estate sectors. ABO Capital is headquartered in Angola with offices in Dubai and the United States. Learn more at abocapital.net .

Media Contact

Sarah Bain

abocapital@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: ABO Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/abo-capital-launches-africa-7-a-seven-marathon-campaign-across-s-1222722