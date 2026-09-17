Deque Systems Announces that Registration Is Now Open for Axe-con, the World's Largest Digital Accessibility Event, To Be Held Virtually February 23-24, 2027

HERNDON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Deque Systems is pleased to announce the opening of registration for Axe-con, the company's annual digital accessibility conference. The largest of its kind, Axe-con welcomes developers, designers, business users, and accessibility professionals of all experience levels to come together for two days of expert sessions, panel discussions, and keynote presenters. Last year, 35,000 people from 12,000 organizations across 130 countries attended the free, virtual event.

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Deque Systems is also announcing its first keynote presenters for the 2027 conference: Chris Coyier, co-founder of CodePen, and Jennison Asuncion, co-founder of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, will present on "Team up to keep up: How engineering and accessibility leaders can create positive momentum in an AI-powered era." The event promises to be a lively and interactive conversation about artificial intelligence (AI), development velocity, and the gaps between actual and presumed accessibility. The two experts will explore evolving dev workflows and digital accessibility challenges, and examine how AI best fits into the accessibility testing process and where it may cause more harm than good. Attendees will get a clear understanding of how engineering and accessibility leaders can come together to scale digital accessibility and build digital experiences that work for everyone.

The quality and range of presenters have been a hallmark of the Axe-con experience from the start, and the call for 2027 presenters is now open as well.

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Axe-con presentations are organized into four tracks: Development, Design, Organizational Success in Accessibility, and Wildcard. The Development track covers topics such as testing, QA, and Axe-core case studies. "Accessible by Default: Scaling Design Systems with AI-Assisted Development Sessions" is an example of a successful past session in this track. Design covers topics such as UX, user testing, and role-based best practices, while Organizational Success in Accessibility covers everything from business strategy and procurement to governance and metrics. The Wildcard track is reserved for creative, out-of-the-box digital accessibility topics.

As digital accessibility continues to rapidly evolve, regulatory and technological advancements are redefining what it means to build a truly inclusive world. The power of the Axe-con community has never been more relevant, and the momentum generated by the event has never been more vital.

Axe-con is the only digital accessibility conference that brings together the world's leading experts and allies to share insights and inspiration alongside practical strategic guidance. For the more than 100,000 people passionate about digital accessibility who have joined the Axe-con community over its multi-year history, attending the conference is a powerful way to meet challenges, seize opportunities, and drive meaningful progress.

About Deque Systems: Deque is the global leader in digital accessibility, helping the world's top enterprises build inclusive products, services, and experiences and achieve lasting compliance. Recognized by leading industry analysts for its AI-powered tools, comprehensive services, and developer-trusted solutions, Deque delivers the industry's most complete accessibility offering. The Axe platform, anchored by Axe-core, has more than 4 billion downloads and 800,000 installed extensions, making it the global standard for accessibility testing. As a pioneer of people-first accessibility, Deque applies a human-in-the-loop approach that blends expert insight with AI innovation to advance its mission of digital equality for all.

Media contact:

Kristina LeBlanc; kristina@notablypr.com; 508-930-5636

SOURCE: Deque Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/deque-systems-announces-that-registration-is-now-open-for-axe-con-1222823