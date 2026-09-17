Vertical Data Structures Approximately $189 Million AI Infrastructure Deployment

Deployment in Canada Will Utilize Next-Generation NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 Infrastructure in Support of a Global Cloud Provider

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company providing GPU financing, AI hardware, sovereign cloud and edge data center solutions, today announced that it has structured and arranged an AI infrastructure deployment with an estimated infrastructure and procurement value of approximately US$189 million, working in contract with an AI infrastructure partner in support of a global cloud provider.

The deployment will be located at a single site in Canada and is expected to utilize next-generation NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 GPU infrastructure, together with managed services. The deployment supports a multi-year cloud services agreement between Vertical Data's operating partner and its end customer.

Vertical Data served as the lead structuring and infrastructure partner for the transaction, coordinating the commercial, technical and financing requirements for the deployment. The transaction reflects Vertical Data's strategy of combining GPU infrastructure, structured financing and deployment capabilities to support large-scale AI compute requirements.

The approximately US$189 million figure represents management's current estimate of the infrastructure and procurement value associated with the transaction and should not be construed as recognized or guaranteed revenue of Vertical Data. The timing and amount of any revenue recognized by the Company will depend on its contractual entitlements, delivery schedules and the timing of deployment.

"This transaction demonstrates the role Vertical Data is built to play in the AI infrastructure market - bringing together compute, capital and operating partners to execute large-scale deployments," said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer of Vertical Data. "We were able to structure a next-generation NVIDIA GB300 deployment supporting the requirements of a global cloud provider. We believe this model is highly repeatable as demand for AI infrastructure continues to scale."

The transaction builds on Vertical Data's expanding AI infrastructure platform across GPU financing, managed infrastructure and data center development.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) is an AI infrastructure company operating three platforms. VerticalData.io provides enterprise GPU provisioning and managed infrastructure. GPUfinancing.com arranges structured financing for GPU deployments. Vertical Edge holds equity in the data centers the Company sources, develops, leases and manages. Together, the three platforms deliver hardware, financing and facilities under one company. For more information, please visit https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Vertical Data's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, without limitation, statements regarding the estimated value, scope, timing or composition of the transaction and expected benefits of the transaction described in this press release; the anticipated deployment of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 infrastructure and managed services; the finalization and performance of contractual arrangements with the Company's AI infrastructure partner; the performance of Vertical Data's operating partner and its reliance on third parties to perform obligations related to the deployment; delays in financing, documentation, deployment equipment delivery, site readiness and customer acceptance; the timing and amount of any revenue or other consideration that Vertical Data may recognize in connection with the transaction; and Vertical Data's ability to replicate similar transactions and execute its broader business strategy.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings and disclosures. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other risk factors and cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Vertical Data undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

The approximately US$189 million transaction value referenced in this release is a management estimate of infrastructure and procurement value and does not represent recognized, contracted or guaranteed revenue of Vertical Data. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Vertical Data, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Investor & Media Contact

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

meyling@verticaldata.io

https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/

SOURCE: Vertical Data

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-structures-approximately-189-million-ai-infrastruct-1222848