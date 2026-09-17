CVS Health: When "Something's Off" Isn't Something To Ignore: Understanding PMOS

Dr. Joanne Armstrong, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President, Women's Health, CVS Health

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Despite affecting millions of women, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, formerly known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), remains one of the most misunderstood conditions in women's health. PMOS also illustrates a broader challenge: when a condition is defined primarily by its reproductive features, its effects across a woman's health can be overlooked.

PMOS is increasingly recognized as a complex hormonal and metabolic disorder that can affect reproductive, cardiometabolic and emotional health. Approximately one in 10 women in the United States lives with PMOS, making it one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women. Yet many remain undiagnosed, and estimates suggest nearly 70% of women globally with the condition may not know they have it.

For years, the former name PCOS shaped how we thought about the condition, focusing attention on the ovaries and the presence of cysts. Today, researchers and clinicians have a deeper understanding that prompted the change to PMOS. The updated terminology reflects what patients and providers have long recognized: this condition involves multiple interacting hormonal and metabolic systems, not ovarian cysts alone. The international guideline explains that this broader understanding is intended to reduce the important but more narrow, reproductive-centered framing that can contribute to delayed recognition and fragmented care.

That shift matters because PMOS has implications for health well beyond the reproductive system. It is associated with insulin resistance, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, abnormal cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. Research has also linked the condition to a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, reinforcing the importance of recognizing PMOS as a long-term health consideration rather than only a reproductive diagnosis. The international evidence-based guideline recommends greater awareness of cardiovascular risk and comprehensive risk assessment for people with the condition.

This broader health context can be easy to miss because PMOS does not look the same for everyone. Some women experience noticeable symptoms, while others have few or none. A person with PMOS is not necessarily overweight or metabolically unhealthy, and appearance alone cannot tell us who may have the condition.

For those who do experience symptoms, the signs may seem unrelated: a period that never feels predictable, unexpected weight changes, new hair growth, hair thinning, difficulty becoming pregnant or anxiety that is difficult to explain. Too often, these concerns are considered separately or attributed to stress, age or lifestyle. As a result, many women spend years searching for answers before realizing their experiences may be connected.

Looking beyond individual symptoms

One of the challenges in diagnosing PMOS is its wide variation. When symptoms appear gradually or affect different areas of health, it can be difficult to recognize an underlying pattern. Diagnosis often requires looking at the full picture rather than focusing on a single concern.

As physicians, we are trained to connect seemingly unrelated symptoms and understand how they may fit together. PMOS highlights the importance of a more comprehensive approach to care, one that recognizes how different systems in the body influence one another.

That perspective should continue after diagnosis. Awareness and assessment of cardiometabolic health are important over time, including attention to blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Conversations about blood sugar and diabetes risk can also help patients and their care teams make informed decisions based on individual health needs. The guideline recommends assessment of cardiovascular risk factors and glycemic status in people with PMOS.

Why conversations with your doctor matter

Although researchers continue to learn more about the causes of PMOS, recognition remains an important tool. Connecting symptoms and health risks can help women access appropriate care, monitoring and support.

Many women hesitate to discuss reproductive or hormonal health because they feel embarrassed, uncertain or worried their concerns may be dismissed. Yet those conversations are often the first step toward understanding what is happening and identifying appropriate treatment options.

When meeting with your doctor, share the full scope of what you are experiencing rather than focusing on one symptom. Changes that seem unrelated may provide useful clues, while the absence of common symptoms does not necessarily rule out the condition. A broader conversation can help inform an appropriate evaluation and guide next steps.

What PMOS teaches us about women's health

The story of PMOS is a narrative about how women's health continues to evolve.

For decades, many conditions affecting women were narrowly defined or poorly understood. As research advances, we are gaining a more complete picture of how reproductive, hormonal, metabolic and emotional health intersect. PMOS is a powerful example of that evolution. The shift from PCOS to PMOS reflects growing recognition that women's health conditions often span multiple body systems and require a more comprehensive approach to care.

PMOS reminds us of a simple but important truth: When we connect the dots across symptoms, health risks and life stages, we create more opportunities to recognize conditions earlier and support women in living healthier lives.

For more information on PMOS, please visit https://www.acog.org/womens-health/faqs/polycystic-ovary-syndrome-pcos

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/when-%22somethings-off%22-isnt-something-to-ignore-understanding-pmos-1222903