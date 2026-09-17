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ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
67 Leser
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Rescue Intellitech Expands Sales Team With Addition of Two Regional Sales Managers

Chuck Evans and Nick Samp Join Company as Rescue Intellitech Accelerates Growth Across North America

MANASSAS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Rescue Intellitech Inc., a leader in firefighter decontamination technology, today announced the addition of Chuck Evans and Nick Samp as Regional Sales Managers. Both will report to Mickey Edwards and will help expand Rescue Intellitech's presence and relationships with fire departments across North America.

Evans will lead the company's Eastern Territory, bringing more than 30 years of experience with the Baltimore County Fire Department to Rescue Intellitech. Most recently, he served as Sales Manager at W.S. Darley, where he focused on dealer development.

Samp will manage the company's Central Territory. Based in Michigan, he joins Rescue Intellitech from Kroll International, where he managed key accounts. Prior to Kroll, Samp held leadership positions managing multi-unit operations in the restaurant industry.

"Chuck and Nick bring two very different and highly complementary skill sets to Rescue Intellitech," said Mickey Edwards, Vice President of Sales at Rescue Intellitech. "Chuck's decades of experience in the fire service and Nick's background in key accounts and multi-unit operations give us tremendous strength as we continue expanding our relationships with departments and dealers."

The appointments come as firefighter cancer prevention continues to drive greater attention to reducing exposure to carcinogens following fire responses. Toxic contaminants can remain on turnout gear and firefighting equipment after a fire, making effective decontamination an increasingly important component of firefighter health and safety.

"We are thrilled to have Chuck and Nick on the team," said Edwards. "Their experience, relationships, and understanding of the markets we serve will be important as we enter the next phase of our growth."

About RESCUE Intellitech

Rescue Intellitech, part of the Sandberg Development Group, provides advanced solutions for decontaminating personal protective equipment. Its innovative products, including the Solo Rescue decon washer, help fire departments reduce cancer risks, protect their teams, and enhance operational readiness. Guided by the motto "Clean gear saves lives", Rescue Intellitech also serves various industries committed to work safety. The group includes other visionary companies such as AIMPOINT, GAIM, NORDISK, and Camurus. For more information please visit rescueintellitech.com

Company Contact
Kristi Elrod
Rescue Intellitech
571.650.2503
KElrod@rescueintellitech.com

Media Contact
Adam Handelsman
SpecOps Communications
adam@specopscomm.com
(512) 363-0594

Chuck Evans

Nick Samp

SOURCE: Rescue Intellitech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/rescue-intellitech-expands-sales-team-with-addition-of-two-regional-sales-managers-1221648

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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