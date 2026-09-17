The collection applies the brand's floor level approach across seven designs, from a first bed after the crib to full and queen sizes for older children.

Wayne, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Montoddler, a Montessori bed brand based in New Jersey, has announced its Wave collection, a line of seven Montessori floor beds and beds with legs made from birch plywood and offered in crib, twin, full and queen mattress sizes.

Montoddler Announces Wave Collection of Montessori Floor Beds for U.S. Families

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Design of the Wave collection

The collection takes its name from the profile of its guardrails. Each panel is cut with a row of arched openings that form a wave along the top edge, and the corners are rounded. On the floor bed models the mattress sits about 2.5 inches above the floor. On the models with legs the frame stands about four inches from the floor, which keeps air moving under the mattress and leaves room to clean underneath. One side of the frame is left open, so a child can get in and out without waiting for an adult. All models are finished with water-based coatings.

Montessori principles behind the collection

For generations, the move from a crib to a toddler bed has followed the same pattern. The child outgrows one raised sleeping space and moves into another. As more parents apply Montessori principles at home, that sequence is being reconsidered. The question is no longer only where a child sleeps, but whether the sleeping space allows the child to move, to participate and to build independence at their own pace.

A bed at floor level answers that question differently. Instead of raising the sleeping surface and asking a young child to rely on an adult, it places the bed within the child's own reach. The change in height is small, and it follows a wider Montessori principle: the environment is adapted to the child rather than the child to an environment built for adults.

The same principle is visible in the rest of a Montessori room. A shelf is hung low so a child can reach it. Everyday belongings are arranged so a child can take them out and put them back. A Montessori bed is kept low for the same reason, so that the sleeping space itself becomes something the child can use.

"Children are capable of participating in much more of their daily lives than we sometimes allow them to," said Saim Demirci, Founder of Montoddler. "We try to look at the bedroom from their height and their perspective. A bed is something a child interacts with every single day, so even a small design decision can change how independently they experience that part of their routine."





Montoddler Announces Wave Collection of Montessori Floor Beds for U.S. Families

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/314760_dafbc72624ad0bc3_002full.jpg

Four mattress sizes and configurations

Rather than offering a single interpretation of the Montessori floor bed, Montoddler built the Wave collection around the different reasons families come to it. Some parents are preparing for the move out of the crib. Others are putting together a bedroom their child can reach into more easily, or looking for a sleeping arrangement that gives a toddler more freedom of movement. The four mattress sizes carry the same design from the first bed after the crib into the later years of early childhood.

"Parents often ask whether their child is ready for the next bed," Demirci added. "We start from a different question. Is the room ready for the child?"

About Montoddler

Montoddler is a brand specializing in Montessori-inspired beds designed around accessibility, simplicity and growing independence. Its collection includes Montessori floor beds and toddler floor beds crafted from birch plywood with water-based finishes, available in multiple configurations and standard U.S. mattress sizes. By approaching the bedroom from a child's perspective, Montoddler aims to create sleeping spaces that allow young children to participate more naturally in their everyday routines.

Website: montoddler.com

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