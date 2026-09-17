Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company"), a developer of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure, today announced that it has no share purchase warrants outstanding and holds enough cash to fund its current operations and marine power program for more than 30 months.

With the warrant overhang removed, the only securities that could increase the current share count are the stock options and restricted share units granted under the Company's equity incentive plan. At the Company level, Aegis has no equity or debt financing planned and does not intend to issue shares to raise capital in the foreseeable future.

The runway estimate assumes spending continues at its current rate. On that basis the Company can carry its marine power program forward without raising money in the near term. The program uses digital twins (software replicas of physical systems) to control hybrid energy systems built around small and micro modular reactors (SMR/MMR), and it includes the $480,000 Mitacs Accelerate research program with Ontario Tech University, announced on August 11, 2026, which supports development of Aegis's reactor aware control platform.

The insider trading blackout for the Company's directors, officers and insiders remains in place while two sets of negotiations continue:

International shipbuilders. As previously disclosed, Aegis is in discussions with major international shipbuilders on potential projects to integrate SMR/MMR power into vessels.

Canadian industrial partner. Aegis is negotiating a partnership with an established Canadian industrial company on a joint product, and legal counsel for both parties is now reviewing the draft terms.

Both negotiations are active. The blackout will remain in effect until the Company announces the outcome of these discussions or determines that it is no longer required.

The Company will report further developments as they occur. There is no assurance that either negotiation will lead to a definitive agreement or a completed transaction.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian energy-technology company focused on secure, mobile and mission-ready battery energy storage systems for defence, remote and critical-infrastructure customers. Aegis brings advanced energy-management systems, quantum-cybersecurity integration and mobile BESS engineering expertise, and is a significant shareholder and strategic partner of Malahat Energy Systems Inc. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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