Taiwan's Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection (BSMI) has updated its voluntary high-efficiency PV module specification to include a product carbon-footprint threshold, alongside tighter mechanical-load and aging-test requirements. BSMI published an updated version of its PV technical specifications earlier this month as part of the country's voluntary product certification (VPC) system for solar modules. The update incorporates carbon-footprint reporting and verification requirements into the specification, while the applicable carbon-footprint thresholds are set through a separate ...

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