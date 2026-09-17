U.S. solar manufacturer First Solar has announced a recalibration of its intellectual property enforcement strategy, opting to voluntarily withdraw its Section 337 complaint before the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC). Under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, the USITC investigates claims of unfair competition and patent infringement involving imported goods. If the commission finds a violation, it holds the power to issue exclusion orders that block infringing products from entering the United States entirely. In its initial complaint, First Solar sought to stop imports of Tunnel ...

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