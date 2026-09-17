Aera enables enterprises to connect and scale AI-powered decisions across the value chain from high-volume automation to complex, situational decision-making

Aera Technology today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment. This is the second time Aera has been positioned in the Leaders Category, following the inaugural 2024 assessment.

"Decision intelligence is moving from experimentation to enterprise scale," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder and CEO, Aera Technology. "That requires decision infrastructure that can automate repetitive decisions, augment complex ones, and govern both with equal rigor. I believe our recognition as a Leader for the second consecutive time confirms that our technology is ahead in helping customers scale and realize value."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Aera's strategy centers on what the company calls Agentic Ambient Intelligence, an engine combining large language models (LLM)-based reasoning with deterministic analytical, machine learning, and graph engines, paired with a persistent decision memory that captures structured and situational decisions to generate policy recommendations. The platform is LLM neutral, allows for bring your own models, and supports natural language authoring and conversational reasoning throughout the decision life cycle."

The report also notes, "The platform automates and augments enterprise decisions, drawing on reasoning and context as needed across the value chain, spanning structured decisions that run autonomously and more open-ended situational decisions on demand."

IDC MarketScape identified three key Aera strengths:

Hybrid engine orchestration: The platform combines deterministic analytical, machine learning, and graph engines with agentic reasoning, allowing high-volume repetitive decisions to run on cost-efficient deterministic logic while reserving generative reasoning for complex, nonrecurring problems.

The platform combines deterministic analytical, machine learning, and graph engines with agentic reasoning, allowing high-volume repetitive decisions to run on cost-efficient deterministic logic while reserving generative reasoning for complex, nonrecurring problems. Decision memory and policy loop: Every structured and situational decision is captured into a decision ledger, enriched with context, and used to generate policy recommendations, closing the loop between how decisions are made and how policies are subsequently set and enforced.

Every structured and situational decision is captured into a decision ledger, enriched with context, and used to generate policy recommendations, closing the loop between how decisions are made and how policies are subsequently set and enforced. Model flexibility and access options: Customers can choose among several supported large language models or connect proprietary models, and end users can interact through an inbox, conversational interface, voice, mobile app, or API, depending on the role.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms evaluates vendors using qualitative and quantitative criteria related to current capabilities, strategies, and factors affecting future market success. IDC defines decision intelligence as a discipline and technology that helps organizations design, engineer, and orchestrate decisions by fully or partially automating steps in the decision-making process. According to the IDC MarketScape, "Central to this is a closed-loop decision-making process, that is, decisions are not one time outputs but part of an ongoing cycle in which outcomes are monitored, fed back into the system, and used to refine the logic behind future decisions."

"Aera is recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment for its approach to combining high-volume deterministic decision automation with agentic reasoning," said Megha Kumar, Research Vice President, Analytics and AI, IDC. "Aera's hybrid engine orchestration, decision memory and policy loop, and model flexibility provide enterprises with an approach that can span high-volume, repeatable decisions as well as situational decisions requiring reasoning and context. These capabilities are important as organizations look to scale decision intelligence across the enterprise."

Learn More

Read the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment excerpt

Learn more about Aera and decision intelligence

Download the latest episode of the Aera decision intelligence podcast

Register for AeraHUB '26 to see how global business leaders are scaling decision intelligence across their enterprises

Follow Aera Technology on LinkedIn

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the leader in agentic decision intelligence and creator of Aera. Aera understands how your enterprise operates, acts by automating your decisions, makes real-time recommendations and learns from every outcome. By empowering enterprises to optimize and automate decisions, Aera enables greater sustainability, intelligence, and efficiency. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 (IDC US54118426 September 2026)

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Contacts:

Zoe Kine

Aera Technology

Ph: 415-497-5285

Email: zoe.kine@aeratechnology.com