New system centralizes user permissions and automates exchange reporting

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business, today announced the launch of Waypoint Archon, an enterprise-grade market data entitlement management system designed to help financial institutions control costs and reduce compliance risk across their trading environments.

Archon centralizes entitlement tracking, monitoring individual and firm-level user permissions to help firms stay aligned with exchange compliance rules. In addition to a modern, intuitive user interface through which entitlements are managed, Archon provides a simple API that allows it to be integrated with any trading system. Archon can be deployed for any use case, whether it is a single firm managing their internal market data use, or a vendor managing entitlements across multiple customers and applications.

"Archon is the first of several strategic product announcements we will be making this year," said Jeff Mezger, VP of Product Management at Waypoint Trading Solutions. "We continue to listen closely to our customers, both internal and external, and invest in developing products that deliver real ease of use and meaningful cost savings."

Archon joins Waypoint's broader suite of data usage optimization products designed to help buy-side and sell-side firms manage market data costs, including Waypoint Data Usage Optimizer (DUO), which generates usage reports that pinpoint unused data feeds and identify where subscription fees can be reduced.

Waypoint's capabilities are organized across three solution areas: Radianz, Xpress and Sentinel. Radianz provides global trading connectivity through the world's largest financial extranet. Xpress delivers a managed low-latency platform for high-performance access to global exchanges. Sentinel provides fully managed market data solutions that support complex market data operations at scale.

Waypoint supports connectivity to more than 800 financial exchanges, venues and service providers worldwide. It operates one of the industry's most extensive connected trading ecosystems, spanning more than 70 countries, and is trusted by 1,000+ financial institutions globally to run mission-critical trading and market data environments.

About Waypoint Trading Solutions

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business, is a global provider of mission-critical trading infrastructure. Built on the combined strengths of TNS Financial Markets and Radianz, Waypoint supports financial institutions globally across the full trading infrastructure stack combining one of the world's largest financial extranets, a managed low-latency platform with global hosting and exchange access, and fully managed market data operations. With decades of experience operating financial market infrastructure, Waypoint maintains an extensive global footprint across major financial centers, supported by 24x7x365 operational teams, deep local expertise and end-to-end management delivered by multidisciplinary technical experts. For further information, visit https://tnsi.com/resource-center/waypoint/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917167994/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Fiona Butler

The Realization Group

+44 (0)7796 410557

fiona.butler@therealizationgroup.com



Or



Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business

+ 44 (0)114 292 0163

+1 703 667 4672

pr@tnsi.com