The company that helped build contract lifecycle management says the category has run its course, and launches Leah Contracting on Leah Maestro, shifting contracting from software people operate to work the system executes.

Leah, an enterprise agentic AI company, today launched Leah Contracting, powered by Leah Maestro, its agentic harness for enterprise work, and declared the end of the traditional contract lifecycle management era.

For more than two decades, CLM rested on one assumption: people move contracts through the process while software stores, routes and tracks the work. AI made parts of that process faster, from drafting and review to extraction and redlining, but how the work got done never changed. A person was still moving it.

"CLM was built for a world where people operate software. We helped build that category, and it has reached its limit," said Sarvarth Misra, Co-Founder and CEO of Leah. "Putting AI on top made people faster at operating it. It did not make the software do the work. Leah Contracting does."

From software that manages contracts to a system that runs contracting

Leah Contracting runs work across the contracting lifecycle, from intake and review through negotiation, approval, signature, obligations and renewal.

Powered by Maestro, specialist agents work together across the process, applying company playbooks, assessing risk, drafting and redlining agreements, executing permitted actions and handing work between one another. Enterprises determine where judgment, escalation and approval stay with a person, so the work moves forward without anyone pushing it through every stage.

Contracting moves from a queue people work through to a system the business runs on.

In the enterprise, answers must be grounded in truth and accuracy. A model can draft and summarize. It cannot know your playbooks, your fallback positions, or which obligations carry the most risk. That is what the harness is built to bring into the work, so contracts move faster, obligations get met, and risk gets caught before it becomes exposure.

Teams can continue working through the tools they already use, while Leah connects into existing enterprise systems rather than requiring them to be replaced. Customers can deploy using more than 750 pre-built industry templates.

Why a harness, not another layer of AI

"Agentic OS is rapidly becoming one of the most overused phrases in enterprise software," Misra said. "A model, a loop and some tool calls are not an operating system, and they are not enough to run something as consequential as contracting. An agent can do a task. A harness is what gets agents working together to run the process reliably."

Leah Maestro provides the control layer around those agents: deterministic handoffs, approval gates, context, memory, permissions, observability and an auditable record of what happened at each stage. Irreversible actions can be gated for human approval, and deterministic transitions mean critical stages cannot be skipped. Enterprises decide where autonomy ends and human authority begins.

Control is only half of it.

Leah combines the harness with more than a decade of contracting domain intelligence. Company playbooks, negotiation positions, fallback language, precedent and contracting context are engineered into what agents see and how they act at each stage.

"The model brings intelligence. The harness brings control. Domain depth brings judgment," Misra said. "For enterprise contracting, you need all three."

A different way to buy enterprise AI

Leah is also challenging how enterprise AI is purchased.

Pay for work, not tokens. Consumption pricing bills for the AI rather than the result. Leah prices against completed workloads instead.

Run it where you want. Leah Maestro runs single tenant on any cloud, in any region, or on a virtual machine inside a customer's own perimeter. It is built for regulated enterprises to run complete workflows on Leah, not another AI pilot.

Build it, own it. Customer data is never used to train another company's models, or Leah's. The agents, workflows and applications customers build on Leah remain their intellectual property.

Running together on Maestro

Leah Contracting joins Leah Legal, Leah Procurement and Leah Finance on Maestro, allowing work to move across functions rather than stop at the boundary of individual systems. A contract negotiated in Leah Contracting can carry its obligations into procurement and surface its exposure into legal without teams manually coordinating between platforms.

"During my time at Comerica, I saw first-hand where traditional CLM delivered value and where it reached its limits. The next leap in contracting was never going to come from more workflow or another layer of tooling, but from changing how the work itself gets done. That is the shift Leah Contracting represents," said Adil Karachiwala, SVP of Commercial Strategy, P2P at Leah.

Learn more about Leah Contracting.

About Leah

Leah is an enterprise agentic AI company designed to autonomously run complex work across legal, procurement, finance and shared services. Founded in London in 2015 and backed by SoftBank and Insight Partners, Leah serves 400+ global enterprises and supports mission-critical processes in regulated industries. Leah works with partners including Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, PwC and KPMG to support enterprise transformation programs globally.

Leah has offices across New York, London, Dubai, Mumbai, Sydney, Glasgow and Singapore.

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Media contact: LeahPR@matternow.com