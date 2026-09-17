GSCF Expands C4: Connected Capital Control Center

New Automation and Integration Capabilities for Working Capital Portfolios

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSCF, a leading global provider of working capital solutions, today announced significant enhancements to C4: Connected Capital Control Center, its integrated working capital servicing platform. The new capabilities - expanded data integration, an end-to-end dispute management module and automated credit limit management via direct insurer API connectivity - are designed to reduce manual effort, accelerate decision-making, and give corporates, banks and asset managers greater control across their working capital portfolios.

"These enhancements reflect client priorities for - less manual intervention, faster issue resolution and tighter integration across their programs. C4 is the operational layer that achieves these objectives at scale," said Doug Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of GSCF.

Seamless Data Integration

C4 now offers flexible integration paths that connect clients' existing systems directly to the platform to eliminate manual steps and enable straight-through processing across the working capital lifecycle. Clients can choose the integration approach that fits their current infrastructure, including APIs, with GSCF providing the expertise and managed services to implement it. The result is a program that operates with greater automation and less operational strain.

End-to-End Dispute Management

GSCF has introduced a purpose-built dispute management module within C4, bringing the full dispute lifecycle under one governed, transparent framework. Suppliers, buyers, funders and operations teams each gain the visibility and workflow tools needed to resolve disputes faster with increased accountability and without the friction of fragmented, manual processes.

Automated Credit Limit Management

For organizations operating insured working capital programs, C4 now automates the synchronization of buyer credit limit decisions with a leading global insurer in near-real time. A process that previously required days of manual replication across systems now happens automatically to reduce operational risk and accelerate the speed at which credit decisions can be executed.

"C4 was built to absorb program complexity so our clients don't have to. These three capabilities extend that principle to give clients seamless integration, structured dispute resolution and automated credit management reducing operational friction and risk," said Shannon Dolan, Chief Product Officer of GSCF.

About GSCF

GSCF is the leading global provider of working capital solutions. The Company enables corporates and financial partners to accelerate growth, unlock liquidity and manage the risk and complexity of the end-to-end working capital cycle. We originate, manage and analyze working capital programs through our innovative Working Capital as a Service offering, combining the power of C4, a configurable and comprehensive technology platform, expert services and a Connected Capital ecosystem of alternative capital solutions and bank capital. GSCF's team of working capital experts operates in over 75 countries to solve global working capital efficiency challenges. Visit www.gscf.com to learn more.

Natalie Silverman

Chief Marketing Officer

natalie.silverman@gscf.com

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