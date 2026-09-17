Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heimlicher Börsenstar 2026?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GSCF Expands C4: Connected Capital Control Center

New Automation and Integration Capabilities for Working Capital Portfolios

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSCF, a leading global provider of working capital solutions, today announced significant enhancements to C4: Connected Capital Control Center, its integrated working capital servicing platform. The new capabilities - expanded data integration, an end-to-end dispute management module and automated credit limit management via direct insurer API connectivity - are designed to reduce manual effort, accelerate decision-making, and give corporates, banks and asset managers greater control across their working capital portfolios.

"These enhancements reflect client priorities for - less manual intervention, faster issue resolution and tighter integration across their programs. C4 is the operational layer that achieves these objectives at scale," said Doug Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of GSCF.

Seamless Data Integration

C4 now offers flexible integration paths that connect clients' existing systems directly to the platform to eliminate manual steps and enable straight-through processing across the working capital lifecycle. Clients can choose the integration approach that fits their current infrastructure, including APIs, with GSCF providing the expertise and managed services to implement it. The result is a program that operates with greater automation and less operational strain.

End-to-End Dispute Management

GSCF has introduced a purpose-built dispute management module within C4, bringing the full dispute lifecycle under one governed, transparent framework. Suppliers, buyers, funders and operations teams each gain the visibility and workflow tools needed to resolve disputes faster with increased accountability and without the friction of fragmented, manual processes.

Automated Credit Limit Management

For organizations operating insured working capital programs, C4 now automates the synchronization of buyer credit limit decisions with a leading global insurer in near-real time. A process that previously required days of manual replication across systems now happens automatically to reduce operational risk and accelerate the speed at which credit decisions can be executed.

"C4 was built to absorb program complexity so our clients don't have to. These three capabilities extend that principle to give clients seamless integration, structured dispute resolution and automated credit management reducing operational friction and risk," said Shannon Dolan, Chief Product Officer of GSCF.

About GSCF

GSCF is the leading global provider of working capital solutions. The Company enables corporates and financial partners to accelerate growth, unlock liquidity and manage the risk and complexity of the end-to-end working capital cycle. We originate, manage and analyze working capital programs through our innovative Working Capital as a Service offering, combining the power of C4, a configurable and comprehensive technology platform, expert services and a Connected Capital ecosystem of alternative capital solutions and bank capital. GSCF's team of working capital experts operates in over 75 countries to solve global working capital efficiency challenges. Visit www.gscf.com to learn more.

Natalie Silverman
Chief Marketing Officer
natalie.silverman@gscf.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gscf-expands-c4-connected-capital-control-center-302877761.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.