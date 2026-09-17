The Stevie Awards: Finalists in the 23rd Stevie Awards for Women in Business Announced

World's Top Honors for Women Professionals to Be Presented in New York City on November 16

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalists were announced today in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the world's top honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run. Visit http://Women.StevieAwards.com for a complete list of Finalists by category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are produced by the Stevie Awards, creators of The American Business Awards and The International Business Awards, among other business awards programs. The Stevies are widely regarded as the world's premier honors for achievement in the workplace.

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during an awards banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Monday, November 16. More than 400 winners, guests, and Stevie Awards judges from around the world are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast live.

More than 1,500 nominations were submitted this year by organizations and individuals for consideration in categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-run Workplace of the Year, among many others.

Nominations were submitted by organizations in 56 nations including Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Eswatini, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, United States Minor Outlying Islands, and Zimbabwe.

Among the many extraordinary organizations and women who have been recognized as Finalists, the following stand out as those with six or more Finalist nominations:

Cherishers 811 CIC, Rugeley, Staffordshire, United Kingdom - 23 awards

IBM, various locations - 20 awards

Purpol Marketing Ltd, Chippenham, Wiltshire, UK - 16 awards

The Dr Z Functional Medicine Academy LLC, Sheridan, WY, USA - 14 awards

UnitedHealthcare Consumer Services, Eden Prairie, MN, USA - 12 awards

Jared Dunscombe Foundation, Mount Eliza, VIC, Australia - 9 awards

Supernal World Creations, Naples, FL, USA - 9 awards

4 Voices, Queensland, Australia - 8 awards

Adele M Anthony, Kearneys Spring, Australia - 8 awards

Blue Diamond Property Group, New South Wales, Australia - 8 awards

BELBIM, Istanbul, Türkiye - 7 awards

BRYGE AI, New York, NY, USA - 7 awards

Dream Culture, Sydney, NSW, Australia - 7 awards

Empowered Living Care, Sydney, Australia - 7 awards

Epique Realty, Houston, TX, USA - 7 awards

National Talents Company, Khobar, Saudi Arabia - 7 awards

Nikki Langman, Melbourne, Australia - 7 awards

The Audacious Agency, Maroochydore, QLD, Australia - 7 awards

Access Offshoring, Brisbane, Australia - 6 awards

Avahi Inc., San Francisco, CA, USA - 6 awards

Award Writing Services, Bali, Indonesia - 6 awards

Expand Your Empire, Fort Collins, CA, USA - 6 awards

Innovative Leadership Institute, Columbus, OH, USA - 6 awards

Katrina Wurm, Gisborne, Victoria, Australia - 6 awards

Lead & Empower Her, Coronado, CA, USA - 6 awards

Syzygy - Life Directionist, Lake Munmorah, NSW, Australia - 6 awards

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists, to be announced on November 16 during the ceremony.

About the Stevie Awards

Since 2002, the Stevie Awards have been among the world's premier business awards programs, recognizing outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned."

The Stevie Awards include nine business awards programs:

Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

German Stevie Awards

Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

The American Business Awards

The International Business Awards

Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Each year, the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success.

Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore

+1 703 547 8389

Nina@stevieawards.com

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