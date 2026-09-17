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PR Newswire
17.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
138 Leser
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NYRA chooses Boldyn Networks as connectivity partner for the Belmont Park redevelopment project

Next-generation fully Converged Network System, Wi-Fi and neutral host DAS systems support the historic racetrack's transformation.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Racing Association (NYRA) chose Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) as its trusted connectivity partner for the Belmont Park redevelopment project. Boldyn implemented a fully Converged Network System (CNS) with Wi-Fi 7 for the historic venue transformation into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. The long-anticipated reopening is set for September 18, anchored by a live racing program featuring the Grade 1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup.

Belmont Park is centered around a five-story grandstand featuring an array of fan amenities and modern hospitality offerings. Boldyn's overall scope includes a comprehensive Converged Network Services (CNS), Wi-Fi and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) deployment across the entire campus, for grandstand and infield activations. Built on more than 130 network switches and 230 access points it supports over 1,500 wired devices alongside reliable high-density wireless coverage for fans. Together, these systems power everything from ticket scanners and point-of-sale to IPTV, phone, audio, video, production and broadcast, delivering a modern, world-class fan experience.

NYRA has also launched the Belmont Park mobile app, presented by Boldyn, as a one-stop resource for visiting fans.

"The new Belmont Park represents a transformational moment for thoroughbred racing in New York, and we are proud to welcome Boldyn Networks as a Founding Partner," said Shawn Noble, SVP & CIO, NYRA. "Technology and connectivity will play an important role in how fans experience this extraordinary new venue, and Boldyn shares our vision for creating a world-class destination worthy of the Belmont Stakes and the premier events in racing."

"We're proud to partner with NYRA and the Belmont Park redevelopment team," said Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer for Boldyn Networks, US. "This project showcases Boldyn's ability to deliver a powerful, Converged Network System for the most reliable wireless connectivity. Boldyn led the network design in coordination with multiple stakeholders, construction teams, partners, and project workstreams, all while meeting an ambitious reopening timeline."

"Whether it's race-day crowds or everyday back-of-house operations, our network will ensure Belmont Park is ready for the next generation of fans and experiences," he continued.

Full release HERE.

CONTACT: media@boldyn.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyra-chooses-boldyn-networks-as-connectivity-partner-for-the-belmont-park-redevelopment-project-302881834.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.