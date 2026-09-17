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PR Newswire
17.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Greenly and Normative join forces to create global carbon accounting leader

PARIS and LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading carbon accounting platforms Greenly and Normative today announced they are merging to create the world's largest climate software provider, triggering the consolidation of a fragmented market. The combination unites the two largest emissions datasets into a single system of record, giving businesses the most accurate view of their Scope 3 supply-chain emissions, and giving the new entity a data scaling advantage that compounds with every company it onboards.

The combined company aims to grow ARR from €30M to €50M over the next three years in pure software, expanding across carbon accounting, life-cycle assessment, supply chain and energy management - helping businesses not just manage compliance at global scale, but turn the energy transition into a growth opportunity.

Consolidating a fragmented carbon accounting market to offer a one-stop-shop for sustainability

Greenly and Normative are creating the leading climate software platform, aiming to become the global standard for corporate climate action and compliance. The group will combine Normative's recognised scientific rigour, methodological depth and enterprise expertise with Greenly's broader product suite, AI capabilities, international reach, and a scaling engine built on both automation and a strong network of implementation partners who deliver autonomously on the platform. The group will support 4,000 customers across more than 30 countries. It will already manage 500 million tonnes of CO2, targeting one billion by 2030. The combined group will have offices in Paris, London, New York and Stockholm for strong local support.

The move comes as the climate software market enters a more competitive phase, with demand shifting from annual compliance exercises to continuous carbon management across complex value chains. Regulatory drivers, including the renewed CSRD, California's SB 253 and SB 261, and product-level rules such as CBAM and the Digital Product Passport, are accelerating this shift, and Greenly-Normative's scale, breadth and data quality provide a decisive advantage in unifying carbon accounting.

While Watershed has built a strong position in the US, Asuene in Asia and One Click LCA in construction product life-cycle assessment, the Greenly-Normative combination creates a uniquely positioned transatlantic, multi-category platform spanning Europe and North America, effectively the global category leader.

Normative's shareholders, including Blume Equity, Horizons, ETF Partners and 2150, join Greenly's existing backers, among them EIP, XAnge and 7Ridge, alongside the founders. The group remains founder-led and entrepreneurial, with the resources to keep investing in product, service and growth, and to continue consolidating the market.

Media Contact:

Agence Hello SunRise
lea@hellosunrisepr.com
Réduisez l'empreinte carbone de votre entreprise - Greenly

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenly-and-normative-join-forces-to-create-global-carbon-accounting-leader-302881927.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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