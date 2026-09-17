Agent Hub, part of Earnix AIOS, brings more than 25, insurance-specific agents and apps into Earnix's governed pricing, underwriting, and customer decision solutions- improving workflows and business performance

Earnix today announced the introduction of Agent Hub, a curated catalog of insurance-specific AI agents and apps within Earnix AIOS the AI Orchestration System powering Earnix's pricing and rating, underwriting, and customer engagement solutions. Agent Hub brings agentic AI directly into these solutions, enabling more intelligent workflows and strengthening the high-stakes decisions that shape pricing, underwriting, customer engagement, growth, and profitability.

In an increasingly turbulent insurance environment, the useful life of an insurance decision is getting shorter. Risk and market conditions are changing faster, making growth, profitability, and portfolio performance harder to manage. AI is increasing the speed and scope of what insurers can analyze, recommend, and increasingly act on but as intelligence moves closer to action, the standard for governance, explainability, and accountability also rises.

For insurers, that shift has direct implications for both financial performance and competitive advantage. Success increasingly depends on how quickly they can recognize change, apply the right intelligence, and act with precision, control, and confidence. And as decisions become increasingly interdependent, advantage will come not only from making each one better, but from allowing intelligence generated in one part of the business to shape what happens next.

Agent Hub builds on Earnix's multi-modal AI strategy, using AIOS to bring agents and apps directly into its Intelligent Decisioning solutions and the workflows they support. Rather than operating as standalone assistants, agents can work across the insurer's existing technology environment-drawing on context from policy administration systems, data platforms, underwriting workbenches, and customer portals -while maintaining defined permissions, traceability, and human oversight.

This enables insurers to put specialized agents to work across high-value insurance workflows accelerating execution, improving consistency and auditability, increasing practitioner capacity and enabling faster, better-informed decisions, while keeping humans in the loop for judgment and accountability.

"Agentic AI changes the equation because, for the first time, AI is moving from informing people to acting within insurance workflows," said Robin Gilthorpe, CEO of Earnix. "That creates enormous potential to shorten the distance between intelligence and action but it also raises the standard for trust, governance and accountability. The winners will not be the insurers with the most agents. They will be the insurers that can turn agentic AI into better business performance while remaining firmly in control."

Agent Hub puts insurance-specific agents to work

The Agent Hub catalog spans pricing, underwriting, modeling, customer engagement, data and technology. During Earnix Excelerate Londonthe company is demonstrating 14 agents working within Earnix solutions across these areas, showing how insurance-specific agents can bring intelligence directly into pricing, underwriting and customer engagement decisions to improve speed, precision and business performance.

Examples include:

Model Feature Mapper: connects model features to the appropriate data variables, helping pricing and actuarial teams work with trusted inputs and improving transparency and auditability around model-driven decisions.

connects model features to the appropriate data variables, helping pricing and actuarial teams work with trusted inputs and improving transparency and auditability around model-driven decisions. Product Expert Advisor: provides real-time answers to product questions by drawing on approved product information and expertise, enabling faster, more accurate customer guidance while reducing reliance on manual escalation to domain experts.

provides real-time answers to product questions by drawing on approved product information and expertise, enabling faster, more accurate customer guidance while reducing reliance on manual escalation to domain experts. Premium Explainer: gives customers clear, personalized explanations of their premium based on their policy, reducing time spent searching for answers or escalating questions to specialists.

For more information on AIOS and Agent Hub, please visit us here

"Agentic AI becomes much more powerful when it can work with the data, models, and business context relevant to the task," said Be'eri Mart, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Earnix. "The opportunity is not simply to automate a task, but to keep the information current as risk, customer behavior, and market conditions change. That is how insurers become more agile without losing control."

"Agentic AI is entering a more consequential phase for insurance. The question is no longer whether insurers can build agents, but whether they can deploy them into the decisions that affect growth, profitability, risk, and customer outcomes-within the guardrails that regulation and governance demand," said Meredith Barnes-Cook, Senior Principal, Datos Insights. "That raises the bar considerably. Insurers will need to think as carefully about authority, accountability, and governance as they do about the intelligence itself. The companies that master that balance-where capability and control move together-will turn agentic AI into real business value."

About Earnix AI Orchestration System

Earnix AIOS is an AI Orchestration System purpose-built for insurance, enabling Intelligent decisioning at scale across the company's solutions for pricing and rating, underwriting, and customer engagement. It brings together AI, data, models, business rules, workflows, governance, and human expertise within existing technology environments, without requiring insurers to replace the systems they already use. AIOS also includes Agent Hub, which orchestrates insurance-specific agents and apps directly into Earnix solutions to improve workflows and business performance. By orchestrating these capabilities around consequential insurance decisions, AIOS enables insurers to apply the right intelligence at the right moment, with the trust, explainability, traceability, and human oversight required for regulated operations.

About Earnix

Earnix is the first AI company purpose-built for insurance decisioning, providing the industry with the intelligence, governance, and decisioning agility to drive profitable growth, improve resilience, and operate with speed and precision in a rapidly changing risk environment. A trusted provider of production-grade AI and decisioning technology, Earnix builds on more than 25 years of experience in artificial intelligence risk, pricing, rating, analytics, and decisioning. Earnix brings vertical AI into the workflows and decisions that shape insurance performance across insurers' pricing, underwriting, claims, customer engagement, retention, and other high-value insurance moments. Earnix's AIOS enables insurers to orchestrate intelligence across the insurance decision lifecycle and drive governed, real-time decisions that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Earnix is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has been innovating for insurers since 2001, with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. For more information, visit www.earnix.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917514879/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kate Chaney

Senior Manager, Public Relations Social Media

kathrync@earnix.com