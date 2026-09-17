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PR Newswire
17.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cyble Inc.: Cyble and Cyber Security Council of UAE Sign MOU to Strengthen National Threat Intelligence Capabilities

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, a global AI-native cybersecurity company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the federal entity responsible for strengthening the UAE's cybersecurity posture. The agreement formalizes a strategic collaboration centered on Cyble's threat intelligence capabilities, marking a significant milestone in Cyble's engagement with the UAE's national cybersecurity ecosystem.

The MOU establishes a framework for Cyble to support the Council's mission of protecting UAE's digital infrastructure, with a focus on delivering advanced threat intelligence, early warning capabilities, and actionable insights into emerging cyber risks facing government and critical-infrastructure entities across the country.

This collaboration reflects the UAE's continued commitment to building a resilient, forward-looking cybersecurity posture at the national level, and positions Cyble as a trusted technology partner within that effort. By working closely with the Council, Cyble aims to help strengthen visibility into threat actors, malicious campaigns, and vulnerabilities that could impact the UAE's most critical systems and services.

"This is not just a partnership announcement. It is a strategic validation of Cyble's capabilities at the national cybersecurity level and potentially a gateway to the UAE government and critical-infrastructure ecosystem," said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-Founder, Cyble. "Working alongside the Cyber Security Council underscores the trust placed in our threat intelligence platform and reflects the growing importance of proactive, intelligence-led defense in protecting nations against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats."

"The Cyber Security Council is committed to building strategic partnerships with world-class technology providers that strengthen the UAE's cyber resilience at every level," said H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE. "This MOU with Cyble reflects our shared commitment to safeguarding the nation's digital infrastructure through advanced threat intelligence and proactive, intelligence-led defense - ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of global cybersecurity readiness."

The agreement builds on Cyble's broader strategy of deepening engagement with government and regulatory bodies across the Middle East, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to national cybersecurity authorities navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Cyble's threat intelligence platform, Cyble Vision, powered by Blaze AI, will play a central role in the collaboration - delivering rapid detection, automated analysis, and contextual insights into ransomware, phishing, fraud, and other evolving threats relevant to national security priorities.

About Cyble

Cyble is a global, AI-native cybersecurity company specializing in threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and dark web monitoring. Its flagship platform, Cyble Vision, powered by Blaze AI, delivers rapid threat detection, automated analysis, and contextual insights into ransomware, phishing, and fraud.

Media Contacts:
enquiries@cyble.com
+1 678 379 3241
www.cyble.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyble-and-cyber-security-council-of-uae-sign-mou-to-strengthen-national-threat-intelligence-capabilities-302882097.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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