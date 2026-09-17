Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Updates Financial Position

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is providing the following update.

Lexaria is in a strong cash position following both its recently announced Australian tax refund and recent institutional financing priced at US$12.92/share. The combined net proceeds from these two items totaled US$7.9 million. With only 2.1 million shares currently issued and outstanding, the US$7.9 million in fresh new capital plus our pre-existing cash balance represents approximately US$4.60/share in current cash on hand.

"Despite the positive achievements we have recently reported across all aspects of our business: clinical results, business development, and funding - our stock price has been under significant pressure by what can only be described as aggressive/perplexing trading activity," said Rich Christopher, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "We will weather the storm and offset this predatory trading behavior through continued execution of our business strategy. We are extremely frustrated by these market conditions and are certainly thankful to our existing retail shareholder base for their patience during this trying time.

"The US$7.9 million in fresh new capital extends Lexaria's cash runway through 2027 and provides us with the strong financial footing needed to execute on our business plans. We have no intention of pursuing any additional equity or debt financings in 2026," Christopher continued. "In parallel, we have made significant progress on the business development front and as a result, we expect to spend less of our own resources to fund R&D efforts in 2027. Our intent is to continue to pursue additional business development relationships and effectively transfer certain R&D costs to our partners."

Lexaria will have progress updates on its ongoing 2026 R&D programs soon, and will also have guidance towards our 2027 R&D programs now that the financing activities are complete and budgets can be assembled.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 66 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, the anticipated closing of the offering, the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext. 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexaria-updates-financial-position-1222758