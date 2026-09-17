Folio Partners with M3 to Deliver a Connected Procure-to-Pay Experience for Hotel Finance Teams

Strategic technology integration connects hospitality procurement with accounting, automating invoice processing and financial synchronization across hotel operations.

DURHAM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Folio , the financial operations and procurement platform purpose-built for hospitality operators, today announced a deepened partnership and upgraded integration with M3, the leading provider of hotel-specific accounting and financial management software, as its latest Associate Partner. The companies have launched a new integration following a successful pilot program.

Together, Folio and M3 are connecting procurement, invoice automation, inventory management and accounting into a seamless workflow that helps hotel operators unlock cost savings, reduce manual work, accelerate financial processes, and improve visibility across back-office operations.

Designed specifically for hospitality, the upgraded integration enables finance teams to move seamlessly between systems without the need for duplicate data entry or manual reconciliation between systems.

Hotels can be up and running in 24 hours, once M3 provisions access and hotels start forwarding invoices to Folio. The integration automatically pulls in a company's vendors, general ledger codes, and multiple business entities, allowing on-property teams to buy and accounting teams to begin processing invoices immediately and counting stock on hand, while ensuring financial data remains consistent and secure across both platforms.

Approved invoices or asset balances are posted instantly from Folio into M3, where journal entries and ledger information are maintained. The bi-directional integration supports automated accounts payable workflows, so finances sync in real-time. Teams can improve accuracy while significantly reducing administrative effort. With Folio's Speedy Setup process, they can sync with their M3 chart of accounts and vendors within 24 hours of getting access from M3.

"Hotels shouldn't have to choose between modern purchasing and AP tools and the accounting systems they already trust," said Kate Adamson, CEO and co-founder of Folio. "Our partnership with M3 connects Folio's procurement and accounts-payable tooling that delivers savings, spend controls, and drives significantly faster invoice processing and gives finance teams greater confidence in their financial data. Together, we're helping hotel operators to modernize the way their back-office teams work."

"We are committed to giving our customers options and pleased to add the Folio partnership and integration to our curated network of approved partners. Our customers are looking for technology partners that reduce complexity while strengthening financial controls," added Casi Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at M3. "Upgrading our integration with Folio enables hotel accounting teams to automate the flow of invoice and financial data between purchasing and accounting, eliminating manual touchpoints and giving operators greater confidence in the accuracy and timeliness of their financial information. We're excited to partner with Folio to help hotels modernize their back-office operations."

M3's hospitality accounting platform is trusted to power billions in spend by thousands of properties to manage financial operations, reporting and business performance. Combined with Folio's advanced AI-powered platform, the integration creates a connected financial ecosystem that simplifies purchasing, automates accounts payable and provides greater visibility into hotel spending and financial performance.

The deepened partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering more connected financial technology to the hospitality industry.

The enhanced Folio and M3 integration is now generally available to mutual customers. Learn more on the Folio and M3 integration page , read why Folio's partnership with M3 matters for hotel finance teams , or visit Folio's listing on the M3 Partners page .

About Folio

Folio is an award-winning financial operations platform that helps properties turn back-office complexity into competitive advantage with a modern, all-in-one procure-to-pay solution, which includes; Folio Buy: a centralized, managed marketplace; Folio Inventory: fast counting and asset accounting; Folio Bills: AI-driven invoice processing; and Folio Pay: streamlined payments via virtual card, check, and ACH. Folio's AI-powered workflows save teams time and money with rapid implementations. Two years post-launch, Folio powers hundreds of hotels and is on track to power nearly a billion dollars in annual purchasing volume. For more information, please visit folio.co.

About M3

M3 is the leading provider of cloud-based accounting, financial reporting, and business intelligence solutions for the hospitality industry. For more than 25 years, M3 has helped hoteliers reduce manual labor, automate financial operations, and gain real-time financial visibility across their portfolios. Trusted by more than 9,000 hotel properties and 1,000+ owners across North America - and backed by a 95% annual customer retention rate - M3's award-winning platform combines hospitality-specific software, outsourced accounting services, and a growing suite of AI-powered capabilities built for how hoteliers actually operate. A Blackstone portfolio company, M3 is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.m3as.com .

Media Contacts:

Kate Adamson

Folio

kate@folio.co

Andrea Mane

ProVision Partners

amane@provision-partners.com

SOURCE: Folio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/folio-partners-with-m3-to-deliver-a-connected-procure-to-pay-expe-1221830