KAYAK SOFTWARE (UK) LIMITED: KAYAK reveals top trending shoulder season destinations as average flight prices fall 32% versus summer

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seville is the top trending destination among French travelers planning September and October trips, according to new KAYAK.fr data, as off-peak prices fuel interest in early autumn getaways.

Economy return flights departing from France average €233 in September and October, compared with €345 in July and August-a 32% reduction. Average hotel prices are also down 14%.

The fastest growing 'Shoulder Season' destinations, based on increased flight searches for travel in September and October compared with July and August, are:

Seville: +165% Munich: +120% Malé: +118% Venice: +101% Tashkent: +100% New York: +100% Lille: +91% Amsterdam: +86% Strasbourg: +85% Victoria, Seychelles: +85%





Lower fares may be helping to drive interest. Each of the trending top 10 costs less to fly to versus summer. Malé recorded the largest decline, with average return fares down 32% to €701. New York and Strasbourg both fell 29%, to €505 and €108 respectively, followed by Victoria (-26% to €744), Venice (-22% to €116) and Lille (-20% to €107).

Seville, the fastest-rising destination, has average return fares of €164-10% below summer levels, while Munich averages €237, down 1%.

Hotel savings are also pronounced around the Mediterranean. Average nightly rates in Monastir, Tunisia, have fallen 62% to €82. Salou follows at €89 (-51%), ahead of Agadir at €78 (-43%), Lloret de Mar at €83 (-40%) and Ciutadella de Menorca at €132 (-38%).

Flexible dates can unlock further savings. Based on KAYAK's analyses, 27 October is the least expensive departure dates for international flights departing from France, averaging €176-37% below the shoulder-season average. International hotel stays are cheapest for check-ins around 29 September, at an average of €103 per night.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of searches across its platforms, KAYAK helps travelers find the right flights, accommodations, rental cars, and vacation packages. Trusted by millions of travelers worldwide, the KAYAK app makes trip planning simple on both iOS and Android. KAYAK also supports business travelers through its corporate travel solution, KAYAK for Business.

Press Contact: kayak@lanouvelle-agence.com