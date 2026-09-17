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WKN: A42G5C | ISIN: US5949604038 | Ticker-Symbol: X32
NASDAQ
17.09.26 | 15:39
1,720 US-Dollar
+5,52 % +0,090
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00007:30
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 15:26 Uhr
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MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision IRIS Long-Range Lidar Selected for Advanced Autonomous Ground Vehicle Defense Applications

MicroVision's long-range perception technology selected for integration into mission-ready autonomous ground vehicle systems

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, today announced that its IRIS long-range lidar sensor has been selected by a leader in off-road autonomous ground systems for defense applications. While sensitive details remain confidential, the applications involve integration of MicroVision's IRIS sensors into heavy military vehicles supporting advanced autonomous ground vehicle applications.

The selection of IRIS follows evaluation of the technology for applications requiring high-performance perception and reliable environmental awareness in complex and demanding operating environments. The customer develops off-road autonomous ground capabilities designed to enable vehicles to operate in the most challenging terrain and mission-critical environments where robust perception and navigation are crucial.

IRIS combines long-range detection, high-resolution perception, and a compact architecture designed to provide the detailed environmental data autonomous systems need to safely and effectively navigate dynamic environments. Also, vitally important for the realities of combat operations, IRIS is a solid-state sensor able to reliably perform in off-road conditions and operates at a 1550 nm wavelength, making it invisible to night vision goggles.

"Being selected for integration into advanced autonomous ground vehicle applications represents an important validation of IRIS and its capabilities in demanding defense environments," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "This customer is advancing the capabilities of autonomous ground systems for some of the most challenging operating environments. IRIS was engineered to deliver the range, precision and reliability required for sophisticated autonomous systems, and we believe those capabilities are particularly well suited to the requirements of mission-critical ground autonomy."

The selection builds on MicroVision's expanding presence in the security & defense market, where lidar can provide critical perception capabilities for autonomous vehicles, robotics, perimeter security, and other applications operating in environments where accuracy, range, and reliability are essential.

MicroVision continues to pursue opportunities across its three strategic markets - industrial, security & defense, and automotive - leveraging a portfolio of complementary lidar technologies designed to address perception requirements from short-range sensing through long-range detection.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision
heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com
(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-iris-long-range-lidar-selected-for-advanced-autonomou-1222765

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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