Spinnova PLC: Spinnova to Participate in Climate Week NYC and Host a Dedicated Investor Session

Spinnova is participating in a forum at Climate Week NYC and hosting a separate investor session on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in New York City

JYVÄSKYLÄ, FI / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Spinnova Plc (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland:SPINN) ("Spinnova" or the "Company"), a materials technology company producing textile fiber from side streams and wood pulp, announced that it will participate in Convening the Next-Gen Materials Transition, an invitation-based forum taking place during Climate Week NYC on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City.

Convened by Spinnova and Eco Age, the forum will bring together participants across the fashion and materials industries. Program details are set by the organizers and remain subject to change.

Mikko Lassila, Chief Commercial Officer of Spinnova, is among the confirmed speakers. Participating partners among Spinnova are scheduled to include Canopy, Fashion for Good, FIT NYC, Dirt Charity, Good Earth Cotton, and Material ConneXion.

Additional information about the Convening the Next-Gen Materials Transition forum at Climate Week NYC is available online from the event organizers. Program details are set by the organizers and remain subject to change.

Convening the Next-Gen Materials Transition (Climate Week NYC)

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Time: 3:30 - 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Fashion Institute of Technology, 227 West 27th Street, New York, NY

Format: Keynotes, Roundtables, Panels, and Networking Reception

Website: Here

Dedicated Investor Session

During the forum, Spinnova will host a separate investor session, which will feature a presentation by Mikko Lassila, Chef Commercial Officer of Spinnova, followed by a live question-and-answer period.

Attendance is by invitation only. Institutional and accredited investors interested in attending may request an invitation by contacting MZ Group at SPINN@mzgroup.us.

Spinnova Investor Session

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Time: 6.30 - 7:45 p.m. ET

Location: Fashion Institute of Technology, 227 West 27th Street, New York, NY

Format: In-Person Investor Presentation and Live Q&A

Presenter: Mikko Lassila, Chief Commercial Officer

Attendance: By Invitation Only, Seating Is Limited

RSVP: SPINN@mzgroup.us

About Spinnova

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed a breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile, or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fibre production process, and the SPINNOVA fibre has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

SPINNOVA home: www.spinnova.com

Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com

Investor and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 491-8235

SPINN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Spinnova PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/spinnova-to-participate-in-climate-week-nyc-and-host-a-dedicated-inves-1222910