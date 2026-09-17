DP World Recognized for Sustainable Business Management in Peru for 13th Consecutive Year

Empresa con Gestión Sostenible recognition highlights DP World's continued investment in environmental and social impact in Peru

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / DP World has received the Empresa con Gestión Sostenible (EGS) recognition for the 13th consecutive year, highlighting the company's long-term approach to sustainable business and its environmental, social, and governance performance in Peru.

Awarded by Perú Sostenible, a nonprofit organization that promotes sustainable development in Peru and represents the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) locally, EGS assesses companies against environmental, social, and governance criteria and international sustainability standards.

DP World received the 2025 recognition in the "Merit" category and was the only port terminal operator in Peru recognized in this edition. Overall, 67 companies representing 26 industries met the program's sustainability criteria.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, said: "Receiving this recognition for the 13th consecutive year reflects the commitment of our teams to making sustainability part of how we operate and invest for the future. From reducing emissions at our terminal to creating educational opportunities in Callao, our focus is on delivering meaningful progress for our customers, communities, and the environment."

Sustainability in Action in Peru

The recognition builds on several sustainability milestones at DP World's South Pier terminal in Callao. In August, the terminal became the first in Latin America to offer shore power, allowing vessels to connect to renewable electricity while docked instead of running auxiliary engines.

DP World has also introduced Latin America's first charging station for electric terminal trucks in Callao, supporting the transition from diesel-powered equipment to electric alternatives and reducing emissions from day-to-day port operations.

The company's sustainability work extends beyond the terminal. Earlier this year, DP World invested approximately US$49,000 to create digital classrooms and computer laboratories at two schools in Callao, improving access to technology for 790 primary and secondary students.

At Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, DP World installed 11 digital classrooms and a computer laboratory, benefiting 322 secondary students directly and another 273 primary students. At Dos de Mayo, a new computer laboratory is supporting 195 primary students with improved technology and learning facilities.

The investment builds on DP World's wider support for education in Callao, where the company has been improving educational spaces since 2020. It also builds on its Academic Excellence Awards, which recognize employees' children for outstanding academic performance.

From cleaner port operations to stronger educational opportunities in Peru, these efforts reflect DP World's broader approach to sustainability: supporting trade while creating long-term value for the communities and environments connected to its operations.

Learn more about DP World's sustainability impact



DP World in Peru receives the Empresa con Gestión Sostenible 2025 recognition, celebrating its continued commitment to sustainable business practices.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-recognized-for-sustainable-business-management-in-peru-for-13th-consecutive-1222911