Nu Image Medical announced the completion of a minority shareholder buyout, returning the company to 100 percent founder ownership and consolidating operational control.

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Nu Image Medical announced that founder and Chief Executive Officer Andreas Dettlaff has completed a buyout of minority shareholders, restoring 100 percent founder ownership of the company. The transaction ends the previous shared ownership structure and returns full operational control to Dettlaff.

The change simplifies Nu Image Medical's ownership and governance structure by consolidating decision-making under Dettlaff's leadership. With minority shareholder interests no longer part of the ownership framework, future corporate planning and operational decisions can proceed through a clearer line of authority. The completed buyout also provides greater clarity for vendors, business partners, and service providers by establishing who holds final responsibility for corporate matters and long-term commitments.

"This returns the company to founder control," Dettlaff said. "The goal is a simpler ownership structure and a clearer line of authority."

While the transaction changes the company's ownership structure, it does not alter its existing operations. Dettlaff will remain Chief Executive Officer, and Nu Image Medical will continue operating as a privately held telehealth company from Tampa, Florida. Its established online care model will also remain in place following completion of the buyout.

Looking ahead, Nu Image Medical will use the completed transition as the framework for its next phase of corporate planning. Under Dettlaff's direction, the company will develop future operational priorities and initiatives, with leadership and execution now aligned under a clearer decision-making structure.

Additional information about Nu Image Medical is available on the company's website, nuimagemedical.com, including details on the company's broader telehealth services and online care model.

About Nu Image Medical

Nu Image Medical is a Tampa-based telehealth company founded in 2004 by Andreas Dettlaff. Since 2008, the company has provided an online care model that allows adults to complete consultations remotely and have their information reviewed by U.S. providers. Based on each patient's needs and goals, providers may develop individualized care plans in areas including weight loss and maintenance, peptides, testosterone, performance, reproductive health, energy and vitality, hair regrowth, and sleep and recovery. When appropriate, prescriptions are fulfilled through pharmacy partners and shipped directly to patients. Ongoing communication and support are available through the company's telehealth platform. Nu Image Medical remains privately held and operates from its Tampa, Florida headquarters.





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