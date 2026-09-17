EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Canadian Phosphate Becomes a B2i Digital Featured Company



17.09.2026 / 15:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Mineral Exploration Company Is Drilling in British Columbia and Has Acquired an Advanced Phosphate Project in Utah First Assay Results Are Due in September, With an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Expected in the Fourth Quarter NEW YORK, NY - September 17, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. announced Canadian Phosphate Limited (ASX: CP8 | OTCQB: CPHOF) as its newest Featured Company. The Australian company is building a phosphate business across North America, in a mineral the United States, Canada and the European Union each classify as critical. B2i Digital will introduce the company to its network of retail and institutional market participants, with a full Canadian Phosphate profile coming to b2idigital.com . "Canada imports about $2 billion of phosphate fertilizer a year and mines none of its own phosphate. It makes its own nitrogen and potash, so phosphate is the gap," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. "Canadian Phosphate is drilling in British Columbia right now and closed on a Utah project next door to one of Simplot's mines in July. It's an impressive team, and our job is to put them in front of US investors." The company holds 100% of the Wapiti and Fernie projects in British Columbia and, since July, 100% of the Diamond Mountain project in Utah. A 3,000-meter drilling program is underway at Wapiti under Dahrouge Geological Consulting. On September 8, 2026, the company reported that it had extended the phosphate-bearing seam to about 9 kilometers on the eastern limb, materially improving its understanding of the geology, geometry and structure of the Wapiti deposit. Assays are due in September, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code expected in the fourth quarter. Diamond Mountain sits on state-owned land about 35 kilometers northeast of Vernal, Utah, adjacent to Simplot's 4 million tonne per year Vernal phosphate mine. In August the company added a US listing, trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under CPHOF alongside its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The current work program is funded from a rights issue and placement completed in the second quarter, in which every one of the company's directors took part. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Gleeson spent 20+ years in agribusiness across Australia, Asia, North America and Europe. The board adds Blackwood Capital co-founder Stuart Richardson as Non-Executive Chairman, 35-year financial adviser Malcolm Weber, and Peter Doyle, a Canada-based mining veteran who joined in the second quarter. "Our strategy is to build a vertically integrated, mine-to-market phosphate business across North America," said Gleeson. "The drilling underway at Wapiti and the Diamond Mountain acquisition in Utah are both part of that build. Working with B2i Digital lets us explain the plan to a much broader group of North American investors." About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com . B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

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https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc About Canadian Phosphate Limited Canadian Phosphate Limited (ASX: CP8 | OTCQB: CPHOF) is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Wapiti and Fernie sedimentary rock phosphate projects in British Columbia, Canada and Diamond Mountain in Utah, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.canadianphosphate.com . Canadian Phosphate Contact Information

Daniel Gleeson

Managing Director and CEO

Canadian Phosphate Limited

Ph: +61 (0) 427 476 774 Nathan Ryan

Investor & Media Enquiries

NWR Communications

Ph: +61 (0) 420 582 887 Disclosure & Disclaimer Canadian Phosphate Limited is a B2i Digital Featured Company. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Canadian Phosphate Limited and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Canadian Phosphate Limited, in any capacity. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





17.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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