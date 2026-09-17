Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Boost Your Breakfast Flexibility

by Kitty Broihier

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Many of us eat the same breakfast pretty much every day. There is some value in that-convenience, ease and speed, fewer choices to make, and depending on the meal itself, nourishment. I'm certainly a fan of all that, but realize there are downsides too. Missing an opportunity to increase dietary variety and the nutrition that can bring, for example. And of course there's the Big B-boredom. Let's banish breakfast boredom and toss out traditional breakfast "rules" that stifle our eating happiness. Here are some tips to make that happen.

Break Away From the Standard Breakfast

A "traditional" breakfast isn't a morning requirement. If you aren't a fan of cereal or eggs and toast, it's ok! There's a wide world of breakfast food possibilities out there. In fact, most of the world doesn't specify certain foods as being "for breakfast" versus any other eating occasion-that's largely a Western idea that's especially prevalent in North America. You're allowed to eat whatever you want in the morning and call it breakfast. Our biggest suggestion is to make it a balanced meal, just like you would any other time of day.

Leftovers Look Good

To avoid wasting food and get out the door with minimum fuss and food prep, make use of your leftovers. Here are a few of my favorite ideas:

Reheat & Eat. When you're in a hurry and need some sustenance, reheat-and-eat meals are often the fastest and easiest option. If you've got a protein-containing entrée, just add something simple like a piece of fruit and be ready to roll. Or if your leftovers are heavier on carbs (think pizza or pasta), add that piece of fruit plus a Greek yogurt cup or glass of milk for some protein. The goal is a satisfying meal without much effort, and that's what leftovers do best.

Go Smoothie. Smoothies are nothing new, but they can be a complete, customizable, and convenient morning meal. And if breakfast on-the-go is what you need, you can do a lot worse than a smoothie. Make sure your smoothie has protein and produce as a base. From there, add some healthy fats from things like nuts or seeds if you can. Utilize leftovers by tossing in some greens and whatever fruit you have around (or in the freezer). Maybe add some white beans too-even cooked grains can go into your "house blend" smoothie. Get Guiding Stars-earning smoothie ideas here .

Repurpose, Don't Reinvent. Take what you have on hand and give it a new, a.m. life. Leftover cooked grains and roasted vegetables? Hello morning grain bowl (add a couple scrambled or poached eggs on top for more protein). Or create an easy breakfast burrito or quesadilla with a variety of different fillings from your fridge and pantry. Beans, eggs, cooked tofu, meat or poultry, and vegetables all make great fillings.

Switch Up Your "Usual"

If you have a standard breakfast food that is starting to feel like a snooze, maybe it just needs an update. For example, let's say you like toast, but jam or peanut butter on top is getting old. Maybe all you need are new ideas for toppings:

applesauce and a sprinkle of cinnamon

mashed avocado and "everything bagel" seasoning

a quick egg salad or tuna salad

ricotta cheese with fresh fruit and a drizzle of honey

Or maybe it's time to swap your toast for something different. Try a whole grain English muffin or a frozen protein waffle that you toast and augment with nutritious toppings. Bored with your usual plain oatmeal for breakfast? Try overnight oats , savory oatmeal, or another type of grain cooked as a hot cereal. (There are lots of different grain mixtures sold as hot cereals.) This Guiding Stars recipe calls for quinoa and oats with bananas.

Freshen Up Your Favorites With Seasonal Flavors

Your ho-hum morning favorite can get new life each season if you incorporate seasonal ingredients and flavors. Fresh berries are a great topping for nutritious, high-fiber cereal in the summer months. To add some variety, consider switching to late-season peaches and a sprinkle of ground ginger. And try chopped apple and a shake of pumpkin pie spice in the fall. (This applesauce oatmeal recipe for one is an easy option too.) As another example, scrambled eggs cooked with a generous handful of chopped tomato and fresh herbs is wonderful in the summer. But in the fall, switching to salsa might taste better to you. And in the cooler months, warm it all up with a sprinkle of shredded pepper-jack cheese and finely diced onion or chopped scallions.

Herbs and spices can really change the taste and "feel" of a dish. They contribute fresh, cozy, or bright vibes, depending on the season and what suits your mood. Plus, using seasonal produce in your breakfasts lets you take advantage of the higher nutritional quality of in-season fruits and vegetables .

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

Find more stories and multimedia from Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/guiding-stars-licensing-company-llc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-boost-your-breakfast-flexibility-1222920