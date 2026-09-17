Alpex Solar has inaugurated a 2.2 GW tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell factory in the Kosi Kotwan Industrial Area in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. The company said the 900,000-square-foot facility will produce G12R TOPCon solar cells. The factory expands Alpex Solar's cell manufacturing capacity and strengthens its ability to serve India's solar market. "The 2.2 GW G12R TOPCon cell manufacturing facility marks an important milestone in Alpex Solar's journey from a solar module manufacturer and EPC provider to a more deeply integrated renewable energy company," said Aditya ...

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