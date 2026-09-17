Testing at 230 V with a 260°C setting confirmed at least 200°C after 15 seconds at all three measured plate locations (front, center and rear), not just a single point.

TIMELAB Co., Ltd., a Japanese beauty-appliance OEM/ODM provider, has developed a hair straightener for OEM/ODM customization for international hair care brands and professional markets. In testing at 230 V with a 260°C setting, all three measured plate locations reached at least 200°C after 15 seconds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914187865/en/

Three-Point Plate Testing

A European-market development unit with a maximum setting of 260°C was tested at 230 V. Fifteen seconds after power-on, readings at the front, center and rear were 212.5°C, 227.5°C and 200.0°C, respectively. From around 60 seconds onward, temperature differences among the three points narrowed, indicating a stable trend.

Precision Temperature Control

An NTC sensor inside the metal ceramic heater (MCH) detects temperature. A microcontroller (MCU) reads the signal and adjusts heater output. Upper and lower MCH heaters are controlled independently, supporting stable temperatures after rapid heat-up.

Five Protection Functions

The development unit incorporates:

A 6.3 A fuse for short-circuit or overcurrent protection Automatic power shutoff above 270 V AC Automatic power shutoff below 85 V AC First-stage overheat protection if plate temperature exceeds 280°C Second-stage overheat protection through a 300°C thermal protection switch

OEM/ODM Customization

TIMELAB customizes design, plate shape, materials, surface treatment, temperature settings, voltage and plugs. It welcomes inquiries from international brands, manufacturers and distributors.

Note: Temperature data are factory reference values from a development unit tested at 230 V. Results may vary depending on operating conditions, supply voltage, measurement method and individual unit variation. The 260°C maximum applies to the European-market specification. Final specifications, inspection criteria, standards and certifications will be determined in accordance with destination-market regulations and agreed requirements.

About TIMELAB

TIMELAB provides integrated OEM/ODM services for hair straighteners, hair dryers and beauty devices, from planning through production and inspection.

Company: TIMELAB Co., Ltd.

Representative Director: Yoko Oguchi

Address: Room 301, 2-5-18 Chojamachi, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa 231-0033, Japan

Established: May 2015

Website: https://www.timelab.co.jp/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914187865/en/

Contacts:

Media and OEM/ODM Contact

Koichi Oguchi, International OEM/ODM Sales

Tel: +81-45-900-2330

Email: oguchi@timelab.co.jp