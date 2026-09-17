Testing at 230 V with a 260°C setting confirmed at least 200°C after 15 seconds at all three measured plate locations (front, center and rear), not just a single point.
TIMELAB Co., Ltd., a Japanese beauty-appliance OEM/ODM provider, has developed a hair straightener for OEM/ODM customization for international hair care brands and professional markets. In testing at 230 V with a 260°C setting, all three measured plate locations reached at least 200°C after 15 seconds.
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Three-Point Plate Testing
A European-market development unit with a maximum setting of 260°C was tested at 230 V. Fifteen seconds after power-on, readings at the front, center and rear were 212.5°C, 227.5°C and 200.0°C, respectively. From around 60 seconds onward, temperature differences among the three points narrowed, indicating a stable trend.
Precision Temperature Control
An NTC sensor inside the metal ceramic heater (MCH) detects temperature. A microcontroller (MCU) reads the signal and adjusts heater output. Upper and lower MCH heaters are controlled independently, supporting stable temperatures after rapid heat-up.
Five Protection Functions
The development unit incorporates:
- A 6.3 A fuse for short-circuit or overcurrent protection
- Automatic power shutoff above 270 V AC
- Automatic power shutoff below 85 V AC
- First-stage overheat protection if plate temperature exceeds 280°C
- Second-stage overheat protection through a 300°C thermal protection switch
OEM/ODM Customization
TIMELAB customizes design, plate shape, materials, surface treatment, temperature settings, voltage and plugs. It welcomes inquiries from international brands, manufacturers and distributors.
Note: Temperature data are factory reference values from a development unit tested at 230 V. Results may vary depending on operating conditions, supply voltage, measurement method and individual unit variation. The 260°C maximum applies to the European-market specification. Final specifications, inspection criteria, standards and certifications will be determined in accordance with destination-market regulations and agreed requirements.
About TIMELAB
TIMELAB provides integrated OEM/ODM services for hair straighteners, hair dryers and beauty devices, from planning through production and inspection.
Company: TIMELAB Co., Ltd.
Representative Director: Yoko Oguchi
Address: Room 301, 2-5-18 Chojamachi, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa 231-0033, Japan
Established: May 2015
Website: https://www.timelab.co.jp/en/
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Contacts:
Media and OEM/ODM Contact
Koichi Oguchi, International OEM/ODM Sales
Tel: +81-45-900-2330
Email: oguchi@timelab.co.jp