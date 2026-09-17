Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow software is now accessible to Zephyr, one of the most widely adopted open source real-time operating systems for embedded devices

Morse Micro, the leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon provider, today announced it has joined the Zephyr Project. By committing to Zephyr, Morse Micro will make its Wi-Fi HaLow software accessible to Zephyr, one of the most widely adopted and fastest growing open source real-time operating systems for embedded devices. This gives developers a faster, more portable path from first prototype to shipping Wi-Fi HaLow enabled products.

For product teams, time to market comes down to how quickly a software stack can move across hardware. Zephyr support means Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow drivers and sample applications are easily accessible to the platform developers are building on, rather than a separate integration a team has to find, port, and maintain on its own. Zephyr's host-agnostic design lets a single application move across architectures with minimal rework, extending that same portability to Wi-Fi HaLow.

For developers, support means:

Rapid bring-up on Zephyr-supported boards, using existing drivers and sample applications instead of custom porting work

Portability across the architectures Zephyr already supports, with no need to rebuild Wi-Fi HaLow support for each new design

Updates and support delivered the same way as any other Zephyr driver

"We're proud to join the Zephyr Project, the leading open source real time operating system for embedded platforms," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow is highly complementary to Zephyr's platform agnostic design, enabling developers to easily build secure, low power, long range connected devices."

"Connectivity is a critical part of today's embedded devices, and developers need flexible options that work across a wide range of applications and hardware," said Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems, The Linux Foundation. "We're excited to welcome Morse Micro to the Zephyr community and to see their Wi-Fi HaLow technology become more accessible to developers building secure, low-power, long-range connected devices."

Morse Micro's Zephyr support is a 0.1.0 release of an external module targeting the MM6108 and MM8108. Morse Micro will continue to build on this membership in the coming weeks, with further additions to its Zephyr support planned as the integration matures. This includes connecting with the broader Zephyr community at Zephyr Developer Summit (ZDS) in October, collocated with the Open Source Summit Europe, in Prague on October 7-9 to celebrate the 10th anniversary milestone.

The 10th anniversary milestone reflects a decade of open collaboration and innovation in embedded systems, and ZDS provides an opportunity for developers and technology leaders to come together, share ideas and explore what's next for connected devices. As a new member of the Zephyr Project, Morse Micro looks forward to being part of this community and contributing to the continued evolution of the platform.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

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