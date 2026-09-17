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WKN: A1H6AJ | ISIN: ES0177542018 | Ticker-Symbol: INR
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 16:44
4,956 Euro
+1,87 % +0,091
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Spanien 35
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
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INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9344,94116:53
4,9384,94316:52
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 16:06 Uhr
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British Airways strengthens its Latin America network with new daily non-stop service to Buenos Aires

  • The UK flag carrier announces 25% increase in capacity on its Latin America network for Summer 2027
  • Buenos Aires, Argentina, will move to a daily non-stop service
  • Santiago, Chile, will benefit from a daily service to London, operating with a brief stop in Buenos Aires
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will see an increase in seat capacity as the current Buenos Aires tag service is removed
  • London Heathrow to San José, Costa Rica, becomes a year-round service at three per week

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- British Airways is boosting connectivity between the UK and Latin America for Summer 2027, increasing seat capacity by 25%, led by the introduction of a daily non-stop service between London Heathrow and Buenos Aires.

Under the new schedule, Buenos Aires will be served by a daily non-stop flight, with a tag to and from Santiago, Chile, giving customers more choice and flexibility across two of the region's most important gateways. The service will be operated by a Boeing 777, featuring the airline's state-of-the-art Club Suite business class cabin.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways' Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said: "Buenos Aires has always been a cornerstone of our South American network, and we're delighted to be strengthening our commitment with a daily non-stop service from London. As we mark 80 years of flying to the region, this new schedule gives customers more choice, greater convenience and improved connectivity across Latin America."

British Airways' relationship with Argentina dates back to 1946, when British South American Airways first connected London and Buenos Aires on pioneering multi-stop flights across the Atlantic. Eight decades later, the move to a daily non-stop service reflects the enduring importance of Buenos Aires within the airline's global network - offering customers a faster, more seamless link between the two capitals.

The daily service from Santiago (SCL) will provide customers in Chile with convenient connectivity to and from London via a brief stop in Buenos Aires, and the opportunity to enjoy the airline's luxurious Club Suite business class offering. Meanwhile, dedicated seat capacity from Rio de Janeiro will increase as the current Buenos Aires tag is removed, improving flexibility for travelers across Brazil.

Additional global network updates

British Airways is making several long-haul adjustments for Summer 2027:

  • San José, Costa Rica - becomes a year-round service with three weekly flights
  • Cape Town, South Africa - increases from 7 to 10 weekly summer flights.
  • Las Vegas, USA - increases from 13 to 14 weekly flights.
  • London Gatwick to Barbados, which launches this October, will continue for the summer 2027 season, including onward tags to Grenada, Guyana and Tobago. London Gatwick to St Lucia continues to operate as a direct service, at 4 per week for summer 2027.
  • British Airways is also expanding its network with the addition of two new destinations in Tanzania - Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar, launching in May 2027.

Flights are available to book at ba.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/british-airways-strengthens-its-latin-america-network-with-new-daily-non-stop-service-to-buenos-aires-302882057.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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