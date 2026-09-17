near.com's Confidential TVL Reaches $70 Million, Triggering the NEAR@3.33 Snapshot Amid Industry-Wide Privacy Wave

The milestone signals a new era of confidential DeFi, providing protocols, institutions, and everyday users with a proven privacy layer for cross-chain transactions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- near.com-the app that brings crypto, tokenized assets, earning, trading, and payments into one connected experience, confidential by default-today announced that it has surpassed $70 million in confidential Total Value Locked (TVL). Hitting the $70M mark automatically triggers the snapshot for "Drop 1" in the NEAR@3.33 Incentive Milestone Program. 333,333 milestone tokens will soon be available for eligible community members to claim.

Surpassing $70 million in Confidential TVL signals that confidential execution is becoming essential infrastructure for onchain markets. Confidential Intents routes transactions through a NEAR private shard, eliminating mempool exposure, predatory MEV, and front-running without the computational overhead of zero-knowledge systems. This growing pool of confidential liquidity gives institutions, enterprises, and autonomous AI agents the privacy and depth to execute high-volume cross-chain swaps without anyone tracing them back to who's behind it.

Reaching the $70 million milestone has triggered the snapshot for the first 333,333 token reward, which will be available to claim through near.com. Rather than a traditional airdrop, the program is designed to reward users who stay active. Eligible participants must maintain a confidential balance above $100 and an active swap history, while rewards remain locked until NEAR's three-day VWAP reaches $3.33 or higher, at which point milestone tokens become NEAR. A 2% per-wallet cap also helps limit concentration and keep the distribution broad.

Alex Shevchenko, GM of NEAR Intents said, "Confidentiality is quickly becoming a core requirement for the industry, and NEAR is becoming the rail to make it the new default. This milestone shows that confidential execution is moving beyond a niche use case and becoming the foundation for the next generation of onchain finance. By combining cross-chain liquidity with protection against front-running, strategy leakage, and other forms of MEV, NEAR is giving institutions and DeFi users a more secure way to transact at scale while preserving the speed and usability they expect."

This snapshot marks the end of the first phase of the NEAR@3.33 campaign. NEAR currently powers confidential execution across more than 30 connected blockchains. Live TVL metrics are available at https://dune.com/near/near-intents. Incentive program details and eligibility criteria are available at

https://www.near.org/blog/milestone-incentive-program. near.com is the only place to claim milestone tokens. Terms apply.

About NEAR:

NEAR is the open infrastructure powering the agent economy. NEAR's vertically integrated stack connects NEAR Intents for cross-chain execution, NEAR AI for confidential and verifiable AI, and sharded blockchain infrastructure for 1M+ TPS scalability. near.com is NEAR's unified front-end: one account, 30+ chains, and confidential cross-chain swaps, perps, RWAs, and earn. With $30B+ in cross-chain volume and AI integrations with Abound, Brave Nightly, the Government of Bermuda, OpenMind, Venice AI, and more, NEAR is where agents transact. Learn more at https://www.near.org/.

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