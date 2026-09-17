Satellites Market worth $58.37 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Satellites Market is projected to reach USD 58.37 billion by 2032 from USD 23.28 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.6%.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Satellites Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Satellites Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 23.28 billion

USD 23.28 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 58.37 billion

USD 58.37 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 16.6%.

Satellites Market Trends & Insights:

The satellites market is growing steadily as communication, Earth observation, navigation, and defense activities increasingly depend on space-based systems. Improved payloads, onboard processing, and propulsion are enhancing satellite performance and mission efficiency. Meanwhile, more commercial players are entering the market, and satellite constellations are expanding, supporting overall market growth.

By Satellite Mass, the small satellites segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

By application, the communication satellites segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR of 18.0% in the satellites market during the forecast period.

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The satellites market is growing due to increased reliance on space-based services for disaster response, climate monitoring, and early warning systems. Satellites are also being used more for precise timing and synchronization in financial networks, power grids, and telecom infrastructure, which creates steady demand. Spending on space situational awareness is increasing as operators aim to track objects and reduce collision risks, leading to new satellite launches. Additionally, longer satellite lifespans and in-orbit servicing plans are encouraging operators to invest in higher-value, more capable satellites.

By customer type, government & civil segment to lead market during forecast period.

By customer type, the government & civil segment is expected to account for the share of the satellites market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to continued investment by national space agencies and public organizations in Earth observation, navigation, weather monitoring, scientific research, and communication satellites. Governments are also expanding satellite programs for mapping, environmental monitoring, disaster management and search and rescue activities. Long-term public space programs and the replacement of existing satellites are expected to support steady demand.

By application, communication satellites segment to record fastest growth during forecast period.

By application, the communication satellites segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by higher demand for high-capacity data links to support 5G backhaul, cloud services, and remote areas. More aviation, maritime, and mobile platforms are transitioning to satellite-based connectivity, which is boosting the momentum. During emergencies and network failures, satellites are viewed as a reliable option, increasing dependence on satellite communications systems.

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Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing regional market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for satellites during the forecast period. This growth is mainly supported by rising government spending on space programs, satellite communications, Earth observation, navigation, and defense applications. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are ramping up their satellite development and deployment activities. At the same time, commercial companies are expanding their LEO and other satellite constellations. The rising demand for broadband connectivity, remote sensing, and secure communication is anticipated to drive satellites industry growth in the region.

SpaceX, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, and Thales Alenia Space are the major players in the satellites companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

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